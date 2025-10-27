Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler Will Lead THE LAST FIVE YEARS Concert in London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen, Pitch Perfect, Parade) and Golden Globe and NBR winner Rachel Zegler (Evita, The Hunger Games, West Side Story), are set to lead a new concert staging of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years in London next year.

To mark the 25th anniversary of this iconic musical, Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) returns to the West End to direct his masterpiece of love, heartbreak and the passage of time, and will also take to the stage to conduct.

Performances will run from Tuesday 24 to Sunday 29 March at the London Palladium. A presale will begin at 10am on Thursday 30th October. Tickets will be available for general on sale at 10am on Friday 31st October.

About The Last Five Years

The Last Five Years explores a five-year relationship between Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, and Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress. Jamie's story is told in chronological order, starting just after the couple have first met, and Cathy's story is told in reverse chronological order, beginning the show at the end of the marriage.

The musical premiered at Chicago's Northlight Theatre in 2001 before moving Off-Broadway in March 2002. Most recently, the show had a Broadway production in 2025, starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren. In 2014, a film adaptation directed by Richard LaGravenese starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan was released.

About Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler rose to fame when she starred as María Vasquez in Steven Spielberg's new film adaptation of West Side Story. She then starred alongside Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu in D.C. Comics’ Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and appeared in The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, as well as Disney's live-action remake of Snow White. Last year, she made her Broadway debut in Romeo + Juliet. Most recently, she starred in a London production of Evita, as the title role.

About Ben Platt

Ben Platt began his acting career in musical theater as a child, making his Broadway debut in The Book of Mormon. He rose to fame when he originated the title role in Dear Evan Hansen, winning the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical, a Daytime Emmy, and a Grammy Award. Platt reprised the role of Evan Hansen in the 2021 film adaptation of the musical. He went on to portray Leo Frank in the 2023 Broadway revival of Parade, earning him another Tony nomination.

Platt's film credits include the Pitch Perfect film series (2012–2017), Ricki and the Flash (2015), Run This Town (2019), and Theater Camp (2023), the latter of which he also co-wrote. Since 2019, he has starred in the Netflix comedy-drama series The Politician, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe Award.

Platt signed with Atlantic Records in 2017 and released his debut studio album Sing to Me Instead in March 2019. In May 2020, the concert film Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall debuted on Netflix. Platt's second studio album Reverie was released on August 13, 2021. After signing with Interscope in 2023, Platt's third studio album Honeymind was released on May 31, 2024. He had a Broadway concert residency, Ben Platt Live at the Palace, in 2024.