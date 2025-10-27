Review Roundup: Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson Star in SONG SUNG BLUE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Song Sung Blue, the musical drama starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, held its world premiere on Sunday, October 26, at the TCL Chinese Theater. Ahead of its Christmas release, find out what the critics are saying in our roundup below.

Song Sung Blue marks Hugh Jackman's first onscreen musical since 2018's The Greatest Showman. In the film, the Tony winner and Kate Hudson star as two down-on-their-luck performers who form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams.

Craig Brewer, whose directorial credits include the 2011 remake of Footloose, wrote and directed the movie, which is based on a true story and Greg Kohs' 2008 documentary of the same name. Rounding out the star-studded cast are Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley. It will open in theaters on December 25.

Pete Hammond, Deadline: "Song Sung Blue is an apt Diamond tune to title this film that doesn’t shy away from showing the curves life can throw at us, but this story of two good souls finding love and Sweet Caroline together is no mere impersonation itself. It is, in fact, about as real, emotional, and unpredictable as life can sometimes get."

Owen Gleiberman, Variety: “Song Sung Blue” is certainly a movie for the bom bom bom crowd. Mostly, though, it’s for the Neil Diamond fans who will listen to Mike and Claire, in their solo show at the Ritz Theater in Milwaukee, in a state of slow-burn bliss."

David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter: "The repeat misfortunes in these characters’ lives stir in resonant notes of pathos, even if some, like Rachel’s unplanned pregnancy, are given minimal airtime. But the movie keeps you on board through spiraling lows and resilient highs — even through three endings when one would have sufficed — in large part because the leads are just so damned charming."

Christian Zilko, IndieWire: "Both Jackman and Hudson pour everything they have into their characters, and “Song Sung Blue” is at its most infectious when we’re watching this couple bask in the dorky pleasures of singing Neil Diamond songs loudly enough to drown out the painful realities of life."

Kristy Puchko, Mashable: "Through thoughtful storytelling, an impeccable cast, and a smartly chosen soundtrack that places the performances of Diamond's songs thematically, Brewer creates a drama that is uplifting, heart-wrenching, and wondrous all at once. Bring tissues. Bring friends. And let Song Sung Blue hit you, rattle you, and leave you smiling."

