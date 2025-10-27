Photos: Gavin Lee as 'Scar' in THE LION KING on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You can now get a first look at new photos of The Lion King on Broadway, featuring Gavin Lee as Scar and Ntsepa Pitjeng-Molebatsi as Rafiki. Check out the photos here!

The current cast of The Lion King features L. Steven Taylor (Mufasa), Blakely Slaybaugh (Zazu), Ben Jeffrey (Pumbaa), Fred Berman (Timon), Vincent Jamal Hooper (Simba), Pearl Khwezi (Nala), James Brown-Orleans (Banzai), Bonita J. Hamilton (Shenzi), Robb Sapp (Ed), Leela Chopra. Current cubs include: Caleb Beltran, Emma Origenes, McKenzie Sherie Lewis, Julius-Raymond Weems IV.

Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 20 or more years and three others running 25 or more years. In the history of Broadway, only two shows have run longer than The Lion King’s 28 years.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

Ntsepa Pitjeng-Molebatsi

Gavin Lee

Ntsepa Pitjeng-Molebatsi and company