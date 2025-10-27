Rachel Zegler and More Named Glamour's U.S. 2025 Women of the Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Glamour has unveiled the U.S. 2025 Women of the Year honorees and covers, which include Broadway and film star Rachel Zegler. Check out Zegler's profile here.

Rachel Zegler rose to fame when she starred as María Vasquez in Steven Spielberg's new film adaptation of West Side Story. She then starred alongside Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu in D.C. Comics’ Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and appeared in The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, as well as Disney's live-action remake of Snow White. Last year, she made her Broadway debut in Romeo + Juliet. Most recently, she starred in a London production of Evita, as the title role.

She will next star alongside Ben Platt in a concert production of The Last Five Years in London.

The U.S 2025 Women of the Year are:

Ms. Rachel - She redefined children's media, built an empire, but centering on empathy, and channels her ethos into activism.

Rachel Zegler - From West Side Story to Snow White to Evita, the rising star is building a powerful platform - and she isn't afraid to use it.

Pat McGrath - From backstage icon to business mogul, the world's most in-demand makeup artist keeps rewriting the rules of beauty.

The Women of the WNBA - As the internet argued over the “face of the league,” the women of the WNBA were coming together to fight for fair pay and a say in their future. These five athletes - Napheesa Collier, Lexie Hull, Jonquel Jones, Nyara Sabally, and Satou Sabally - represent the real draw of the WNBA: Its players.

The theme of the 2025 Glamour Women of the Year is “Sisterhood,” the connection between women both familial and discovered throughout every corner of the Glamour global community. It can be found both in the stories of this year's honorees, and in the women who tell them - friends, collaborators, and admirers alike. Ms. Rachel is beautifully profiled by Glamour's Global Head of Editorial Content Samantha Barry, Rachel Zegler by Hollywood icon Helen Mirren, Pat McGrath by longtime friend and client Tracee Ellis Ross, and the inimitable women of the WNBA - features an in-depth conversation with Minnesota Lynx player Napheesa Collier, New York Liberty's Jonquel Jones, Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull, and sisters Satou and Nyara Sabally.

Last week, Glamour unveiled the global Women of the Year honorees and covers: Award winning-actress and icon Demi Moore and musician Tyla are featured on special digital covers across Glamour editions in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Spain, and Mexico.

Since 1990, Glamour has honored the world's most extraordinary women—trailblazers, rule breakers, visionaries, and champions who have defined each year. This year's honorees will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 4 at The Plaza in New York City. As previously announced, this year's red carpet livestream will be hosted by television personalities, and sisters, Brooks and Grace Ann Nader. The Glamour Women of the Year red carpet will be livestreamed beginning at 6:00pm ET on Glamour.com across all territories and on Glamour's TikTok and YouTube.

Photo Credit: Fanny Latour-Lambert/Glamour