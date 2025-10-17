Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 17, 2025- RAGTIME Returns to Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway lovers! Welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, where we catch you up on all the stage excitement you may have missed. We’ve got an inside look at Ragtime’s grand opening at the Vivian Beaumont, a first listen to Taylor Trensch and Gabi Carrubba performing “Mine, All Mine” from Bat Boy, and Carly Sakolove dishing about her journey from YouTube diva to Broadway star in Mamma Mia! Plus, don’t miss the curtain call for Chess’s first preview, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s surprise piano serenade at Grand Central, and the dazzling trailer for Merrily We Roll Along’s live film. Dive in for all the must-see photos, videos, and industry buzz to start your day shining brighter than a Broadway marquee!