Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 17, 2025- RAGTIME Returns to Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Photos: RAGTIME on Broadway- First Look
Ragtime opens tonight, October 16, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater as Artistic Director Lear deBessonet’s first production of her inaugural season. Check out all new photos of the cast in action here!
| Video: Watch the Trailer for Broadway's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film; Tickets Now on Sale
by Josh Sharpe
Tickets are now on sale for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, the live filmed version of the smash four-time Tony Award-winning musical performance, directed by Maria Friedman.. (more...)
| Video: CHESS Cast Takes Their First Bows on Broadway
by Michael Major
Chess has officially returned to Broadway! Watch a video of their curtain call from their first preview, featuring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher.. (more...)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Surprises Grand Central With Piano Performance for 'Dear New York' Exhibit
by Michael Major
Lin-Manuel Miranda gave commuters an impromptu concert yesterday at Grand Central. Watch a video of Miranda playing some of his greatest hits on the piano, including songs from Hamilton and Encanto.. (more...)
Video: Watch the Trailer for Broadway's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film; Tickets Now on Sale
by Josh Sharpe
Tickets are now on sale for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, the live filmed version of the smash four-time Tony Award-winning musical performance, directed by Maria Friedman.. (more...)
Video: First-Look at Patti LuPone in PALM ROYALE Season 2 Trailer
by Josh Sharpe
Apple TV has debuted the star-studded trailer for the upcoming second season of “Palm Royale,” featuring our first look at Patti LuPone in the new season. Check it out now.. (more...)
Video: WICKED: FOR GOOD Receives Stormy New Teaser
by Josh Sharpe
In a new teaser for Wicked: For Good, viewers are treated to new shots of Oz as Elphaba, Madame Morrible, and The Wizard prepare for an imminent tornado, which is guaranteed to bring trouble. Check out the video, which features Elphaba singing 'No Good Deed.' . (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 10/16/2025; Jobs In Sales, Operations, and More
| Photos: CHESS on Broadway- First Look
by Nicole Rosky
Previews for CHESS began on Wednesday, October 15 at the Imperial Theatre, where it officially opens Sunday, November 16. Check out video of the cast's first official bows and catch a first look at them in action here.. (more...)
| Review: 384 DAYS, Pleasance Theatre
by Amber-Rae Stobbs
O’Rourke turned her thoughts into a concerningly witty and twisted play that has you both rooting for and terrified of her character. With her natural humour and ability to bounce off the audience’s unscripted interactions, O’Rourke is a master at leaving the ‘review team’ unsettled and hanging onto her every word. . (more...)
| Photos: Jordan E. Cooper's OH HAPPY DAY! Celebrates Opening Night
by Jennifer Broski
The Public Theater is now presenting the New York premiere of OH HAPPY DAY!, a new play featuring original songs by Grammy Award-winning Donald Lawrence, written by Tony Award-nominated Jordan E. Cooper, and directed by Tony Award-nominated and Obie Award-winning Stevie Walker-Webb. Check out photos from opening night here!. (more...)
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 10/16/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...
)
9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL JR. Now Available to License From MTI
by Nicole Rosky
9 to 5 JR. is a 60-minute adaptation of the hit Broadway musical 9 to 5, which made its debut in 2009 and was nominated for four Tony Awards including Best Original Score. The Broadway Junior® production features a book by Patricia Resnick with music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Dolly Parton. The musical was inspired by the classic motion picture which ranks 74th in the American Film Institute’s “100 Funniest Movies”. . (more...
)
THE SPARROW Musical Is in Development
by Nicole Rosky
A new original musical, The Sparrow, is currently in development — a sweeping romantic drama set in 1850s Sicily and inspired by Storia di una capinera, the celebrated novel by Giovanni Verga, one of Italy’s most influential literary voices.. (more...
)
ANNABEL'S SISTER by George Kolber to Have Industry Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Annabel’s Sister, a new play by George Kolber, will present two industry readings in New York, directed by Matt Okin. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets. . (more...
)
Theater Resources Unlimited to Present 'Is Theater As Gay-Friendly As We Think?'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited will present an upcoming town hall, Queery: Is Theater As Gay-Friendly As We Think?. Learn more and see how to attend. . (more...
)
Jon M. Chu Teases Secret Celebrity Casting for Cowardly Lion in WICKED: FOR GOOD
by Josh Sharpe
Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu has shed light on some things that fans can expect in the upcoming sequel, including the new songs, expanded character arcs, and some secretive casting for the Cowardly Lion. . (more...
)
Katrina Lenk, Jasmine Amy Rogers and More to Join City Center 2026 Encores! Productions
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New York City Center has unveiled additional cast members for its Encores! series, including Katrina Lenk, Jasmine Amy Rogers and more. Learn more about the productions and see how to purchase tickets here!. (more...
)
"So be happy you're here.
Think of life as a thrill
And if worse comes to worse
(As we all know it will)
Thank your lucky star
You've gotten this far!"
- Seussical