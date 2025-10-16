Video: WICKED: FOR GOOD Receives Stormy New Teaser

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Stormy weather is in the forecast in a brand new spot for Wicked: For Good, arriving in theaters next month. In the video, viewers are treated to new shots of Oz as Elphaba, Madame Morrible, and The Wizard prepare for an imminent tornado, which is guaranteed to bring trouble. Check out the video, which features Elphaba singing "No Good Deed."

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters here.

It was previously confirmed that the movie (and soundtrack) will feature new music. Stephen Schwartz has written two brand-new songs for the film: “No Place Like Home” performed by Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, and “The Girl In The Bubble” performed by Ariana Grande as Glinda. Other new material includes an expanded opening and a new version of "Wonderful," now featuring the character of Glinda. The soundtrack is available to pre-order now here and will be released the same day as the film.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.