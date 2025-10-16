Emma D’Arcy, Tobias Menzies and More to Star in THE OTHER PLACE at The Shed in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Shed and The National Theatre will present the North American premiere of The Other Place, which will run for a strictly limited, four-week engagement from January 30 to March 1, 2026, opening on February 5 in The Griffin Theater at The Shed.

The Other Place is a new play by Alexander Zeldin (LOVE at Park Avenue Armory; The Confessions; Faith, Hope, and Charity), which takes its inspiration from the story of Antigone. Direct from its 2024 run in London at The National Theatre, The Other Place brings its original UK cast to The Shed: Lee Braithwaite (Cowbois), Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon), Jerry Killick (The Confessions), and Tobias Menzies (The Crown) with the additions of Lorna Brown (The Witcher) and Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co).

The story of The Other Place takes place as two sisters reunite at the family home after a period of estrangement to mark the anniversary of their father’s death. Their uncle is attempting a fresh start, but one of the sisters threatens to shatter this peace, demanding justice for the pain she carries. Guilt, grief, and greed battle it out as the family goes to war over dreams of their future, and visions of their past. Read the reviews for the UK production HERE!

The Other Place premieres with original music by Yannis Philippakis (Foals), set and costume design by Rosanna Vize, lighting design by James Farncombe, sound design by Josh Anio Grigg, casting by Alastair Coomer CDG, movement by Marcin Rudy, and associate direction by Sammy J Glover.