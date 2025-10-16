9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL JR. Now Available to License From MTI

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announces 9 to 5 The Musical JR. is now available for licensing.

9 to 5 JR. is a 60-minute adaptation of the hit Broadway musical 9 to 5, which made its debut in 2009 and was nominated for four Tony Awards including Best Original Score. The Broadway Junior® production features a book by Patricia Resnick with music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Dolly Parton. The musical was inspired by the classic motion picture which ranks 74th in the American Film Institute’s “100 Funniest Movies”.

Set in the Rolodex era of the late 1970s, coworkers Violet, Judy and Doralee are tired of Mr. Hart, their bully of a boss. Together, they concoct a plan to liberate their office from his reign and learn that they are unstoppable when they work together. In a hilarious turn of events, the trio gives their workplace a dream makeover!

“9 to 5 JR. is a wonderful adaption of the hilarious Broadway musical that will introduce a new generation of voices to this outrageous, but empowering story,” says President and CEO of Music Theatre International, Drew Cohen. “This musical embraces the important theme of workplace challenges with wit, humor and heartfelt songs.”

9 to 5 JR. is the perfect introduction for young performers to learn about one of the great comedy classics of the 20th century. This madcap story of friendship and empowerment will be sure to delight audiences of all ages.

9 to 5 JR. has been adapted for performance by students under the supervision of Timothy Allen McDonald of iTheatrics.

Licensing and additional information can be found here.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.





