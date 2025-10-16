Lin-Manuel Miranda Surprises Grand Central With Piano Performance for 'Dear New York' Exhibit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lin-Manuel Miranda gave commuters an impromptu concert yesterday at Grand Central. As part of the two-week “Dear New York" exhibit at the world-famous train station, Miranda played some of his greatest hits on the piano, including songs from Hamilton and Encanto.

The massive art installation in Grand Central comes from photographer and Humans of New York founder Brandon Stanton. His photography of New Yorkers is projected onto the walls of Grand Central, while pianists serenade New Yorkers. Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen designer David Korins served as the installation’s creative director of experience.

To celebrate Miranda's surprise piano set, Stanton took to Instagram to share how they met 11 years ago. He details their relationship from In the Heights to Hamilton, thanking him for being "such an important part of Dear New York."

"What I’ve most admired about Lin is how much he supports other people. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen someone use their platform to so consistently highlight and uplift fellow artists. In that vein, he immediately agreed when I asked if he’d drop by Dear New York to play the Steinway Concert Grand. He spent days trying to lower my expectations. ‘I’m not a pianist,’ he said. ‘All I can do is noodle on the keys.’ And that’s exactly what he did this morning. He ‘noodled’ his way into the memories and lives of hundreds of very surprised people in Grand Central Station."

Watch the performance be discussed on the TODAY Show, with more footage of Miranda performing, here: