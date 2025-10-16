Wayne Brady, Cecily Strong, and More Join Rotating Cast of ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world premiere of All Out: Comedy About Ambition by Simon Rich, with direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers will begin performances Friday, December 12 at the Nederlander Theatre. Performed with a rotating cast of four actors for 12 weeks, All Out will feature original music performed by soul-pop band Lawrence for all performances.

The cast will include ERIC ANDRE (December 12 – December 28), Jim Gaffigan (December 12 - January 11), Abbi Jacobson (December 12 - December 28), Jon Stewart (December 12 - December 21), Ben Schwartz (December 22 – January 11), Wayne Brady (December 29 – January 18), Cecily Strong (December 29 – January 18), Mike Birbiglia (January 13 - January 18), Heidi Gardner (January 20 – February 15), Jason Mantzoukas (January 20 - February 15), Craig Robinson (January 20 - February 15), Sarah Silverman (January 20 – February 15), Nicholas Braun (February 17 – March 8), Ashley Park (February 17 – March 8), and Ray Romano (February 17 – March 8). Additional casting will be announced soon.

From the writer and creative minds of last year’s production, All In: Comedy About Love, All Out showcases what happens when a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general.

Learn more about All In here, check out the show's grosses and read the reviews.

Tickets will go on sale on today, October 16 at 10AM ET. For more information about All Out please visit AllOutBroadway.com.