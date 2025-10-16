Video: First-Look at Patti LuPone in PALM ROYALE Season 2 Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV has debuted the star-studded trailer for the upcoming second season of “Palm Royale,” returning Wednesday, November 12, 2025, featuring returning cast members like Kristen Wiig, Carol Burnett, Ricky Martin, and more. It also offers a first look at Broadway's Patti LuPone, who plays a new character this season.

The second season of the comedy series stars and is executive produced by Emmy and Academy Award nominee Kristen Wiig and Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Laura Dern. The ensemble cast also features with Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Tony Award-winner Carol Burnett, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber, and welcomes new guest stars John Stamos, Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone, Vicki Lawrence and Matt Rogers. The ensemble cast also includes Claudia Ferri, Jason Canela, Jordan Bridges, James Urbaniak, Roberto Sanchez, Rick Cosnett and Ryan Dorsey.

“Palm Royale” is an underdog story that follows Maxine Dellacorte (Wiig) as she endeavors to find her footing in the cutthroat world of Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Palm Royale” asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” “Palm Royale” is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.

In season two, Maxine is left a social pariah after a scandalous public breakdown. She'll have to draw on her deep well of cleverness and cunning to prove, once and for all, that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule this town. Along the way she will uncover untold truths and finally understand what this town is truly built on... secrets, lies, and the occasional felony.

Currently streaming globally on Apple TV, the first season of “Palm Royale” received 11 Emmy Award nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Kristen Wiig) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Carol Burnett), and won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Palm Royale” is written, executive-produced and showrun by Abe Sylvia for Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company. The series is executive produced by Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Wiig, and Katie O’Connell Marsh.