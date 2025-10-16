Video: Watch the Trailer for Broadway's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film; Tickets Now on Sale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets are now on sale for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, the live filmed version of the smash four-time Tony Award-winning musical performance, directed by Maria Friedman. The film will open in theaters worldwide beginning on December 5, 2025, and will be released in collaboration with Fathom Entertainment. They are available now here.

In advance of the highly anticipated immersive film, Sony Pictures Classics has debuted the official trailer, giving audiences an early glimpse at the production, which features performances by Tony Award winners Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez, alongside Krystal Joy Brown, Katie Rose Clark, and Reg Rogers.

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Classics

Spanning three decades, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. Originally produced on Broadway in 1981, the musical has since become a cult classic ahead.

The critically acclaimed production won the 2024 Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical and Best Orchestrations. Additionally, in London, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG garnered the most five-star reviews in West-End history, with Friedman’s production also winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.