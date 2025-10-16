 tracker
Photos: CHESS on Broadway- First Look

Chess stars Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher.

By: Oct. 16, 2025
Previews for Chess began last night, October 15 at the Imperial Theatre, where it officially opens Sunday, November 16. Check out video of the cast's first official bows and catch a first look at them in action below!

Starring Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge), Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele (Funny Girl) and Nicholas Christopher (Sweeney Todd), Chess is a seductive showdown of love, loyalty, and power on a global stage. As two of the greatest Chess players in the world compete for something beyond victory, the woman between them is caught in a high-stakes battle of desire and devotion. 

Featuring a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Dopesick”), with music and lyrics by Emmy and Tony Award nominees ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Tim Rice (Evita), and based on an idea by Tim Rice, this new production will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress), with music supervision by Brian Usifer.

 Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy


