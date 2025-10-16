Video: CHESS Cast Takes Their First Bows on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chess has officially returned to Broadway! The production celebrated its first preview on Broadway last night. The revival stars Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge!) as Freddie Trumper, Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele (Funny Girl) as Florence Vassy, and Nicholas Christopher (Sweeney Todd) as Anatoly Sergievsky.

Due to high demand, it was announced yesterday that the engagement has been extended through Sunday, May 3, 2026 ahead of its official opening on Sunday, November 16, 2025.

The cast also includes Hannah Cruz (Suffs) as Svetlana, Bradley Dean (The Phantom of the Opera) as Molokov, Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill (Jagged Little Pill) as Walter, and Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) as The Arbiter.

Featuring a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (Dopesick), the musical includes music and lyrics by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and lyrics by EGOT winner Tim Rice (Evita). The production is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress).

Designs come from David Rockwell (scenic), Tom Broecker (costume), Kevin Adams (lighting), John Shivers (sound), and Peter Nigrini (video). Brian Usifer serves as music supervisor, with orchestrations by Anders Eljas and Usifer.

The ensemble features Kyla Bartholomeusz, Daniel Beeman, Shavey Brown, Emma Degerstedt, Casey Garvin, Adam Halpin, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Milkanin, Aleksandr Ivan Pevec, Aliah James, Sydney Jones, Sean MacLaughlin, Sarah Meahl, Ramone Nelson, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Katerina Papacostas, Samantha Pollino, Regine Sophia, and Katie Webber. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, C.S.A. and Jason Thinger, C.S.A.

A seductive showdown of love, loyalty, and power, Chess follows two of the world’s greatest players as they face off in a Cold-War-era competition where the woman between them becomes a pawn in a larger battle of passion and politics.

The revival reimagines the legendary score—featuring iconic numbers such as “One Night in Bangkok,” “Anthem,” and “I Know Him So Well”—for a new generation.

Chess is produced by Tom Hulce, Robert Ahrens, and The Shubert Organization, with Creative Partners Productions, and is presented by arrangement with Three Knights, The Shubert Organization, and Robert Fox Ltd.

Tickets are now on sale through an exclusive Capital One and Mastercard pre-sale beginning today, October 15 at 11 a.m. ET, with the public on-sale opening Friday, October 17 at 11 a.m. ET.