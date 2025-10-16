Stream George Clooney in GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK on Prime Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



George Clooney’s Broadway debut, Good Night, and Good Luck, is now available to stream on Prime Video! The production was broadcast live on CNN on June 7. Stream the production now here.

Two-time Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominated George Clooney made his Broadway debut earlier this year as Edward R. Murrow, showcasing his legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them. Good Night, and Good Luck also made history by becoming the highest-grossing play in Broadway history, and the first play to surpass a gross of $4 million in a single week.

Nominated for five Tony Awards, Good Night, and Good Luck, co-written by Clooney and Heslov, was directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. Producers were Seaview, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jean Doumanian and Robert Fox.

Based on the 2929 Entertainment and Participant film of the same name distributed by Warner Bros. and written by the same authors, the following actors portrayed real life figures alongside Mr. Clooney as Murrow: Mac Brandt as Colonel Anderson, Will Dagger as Don Hewitt, Christopher Denham as John Aaron, Glenn Fleshler as Fred Friendly, Ilana Glazer as Shirley Wershba, Clark Gregg as Don Hollenbeck, Paul Gross as William S. Paley, Georgia Heers as Ella, Carter Hudson as Joe Wershba, Fran Kranz as Palmer Williams, Jennifer Morris as Millie Green, Michael Nathanson as Eddie Scott, Andrew Polk as Charlie Mack, Aaron Roman Weiner as Don Surine with R. Ward Duffy, Joe Forbrich, Imani Rousselle, Greg Stuhr, JD Taylor, and Sophia Tzougros rounding out the ensemble.

The creative team for Good Night, and Good Luck included Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), David Bengali (video/projections design), Daniel Kluger (sound design), Brenda Abbandandolo (costume design), Leah J. Loukas (hair & wig design), Gigi Buffington (voice & dialect), Daniel Kluger and Bryan Carter (music supervision), and David Caparelliotis (Casting Director). Good Night, and Good Luck is produced by Seaview, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jean Doumanian and Robert Fox.