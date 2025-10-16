Photos: Jordan E. Cooper's OH HAPPY DAY! Celebrates Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Public Theater is now presenting the New York premiere of OH HAPPY DAY!, a new play featuring original songs by Grammy Award-winning Donald Lawrence, written by Tony Award-nominated Jordan E. Cooper, and directed by Tony Award-nominated and Obie Award-winning Stevie Walker-Webb. From the team behind The Public and Broadway’s groundbreaking Ain’t No Mo’, OH HAPPY DAY! comes to The Public after a successful run last season at Baltimore Center Stage.

An impending flood is the least of the Johnson family’s troubles in this outrageous reimagining of Noah’s Ark from Tony Award-nominated writer and director duo Jordan E. Cooper and Stevie Walker-Webb. OH HAPPY DAY! begins in Laurel, MS, at a birthday BBQ for Lewis, the patriarch of the family. Shortly after his estranged son Keyshawn (played by Cooper) makes a surprise appearance, absurdity ensues on a day that will change their world forever. Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Donald Lawrence writes original songs for this biting new play about confronting the divine.

The cast of OH HAPPY DAY! includes Donovan Louis Bazemore (Kevin), Jayna Elise (Understudy), Brian D. Coats (Lewis), Jordan E. Cooper (Keyshawn), Tamika Lawrence (Niecy), Tiffany Mann (Holy Divine), Sheléa Melody McDonald (Mighty Divine), Latrice Pace (Glory Divine), and Cole Taylor (Understudy).

OH HAPPY DAY! features scenic design by Luciana Stecconi, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Taylor J. Williams, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, makeup design by Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche, prop management by Samantha Llanes Gordon, choreography by Eboni Nichols, and dramaturgy by Jack Phillips Moore. Jakob W. Plummer will serve as production stage manager and Monét Thibou as stage manager.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski