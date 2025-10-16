 tracker
Photos: Jordan E. Cooper's OH HAPPY DAY! Celebrates Opening Night

Oh Happy Day! runs through November 2, 2025 at the Public Theater.

By: Oct. 16, 2025
The Public Theater is now presenting the New York premiere of OH HAPPY DAY!, a new play featuring original songs by Grammy Award-winning Donald Lawrence, written by Tony Award-nominated Jordan E. Cooper, and directed by Tony Award-nominated and Obie Award-winning Stevie Walker-Webb. From the team behind The Public and Broadway’s groundbreaking Ain’t No Mo’, OH HAPPY DAY! comes to The Public after a successful run last season at Baltimore Center Stage.

An impending flood is the least of the Johnson family’s troubles in this outrageous reimagining of Noah’s Ark from Tony Award-nominated writer and director duo Jordan E. Cooper and Stevie Walker-Webb. OH HAPPY DAY! begins in Laurel, MS, at a birthday BBQ for Lewis, the patriarch of the family. Shortly after his estranged son Keyshawn (played by Cooper) makes a surprise appearance, absurdity ensues on a day that will change their world forever. Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Donald Lawrence writes original songs for this biting new play about confronting the divine.

The cast of OH HAPPY DAY! includes Donovan Louis Bazemore (Kevin), Jayna Elise (Understudy), Brian D. Coats (Lewis), Jordan E. Cooper (Keyshawn), Tamika Lawrence (Niecy), Tiffany Mann (Holy Divine), Sheléa Melody McDonald (Mighty Divine), Latrice Pace (Glory Divine), and Cole Taylor (Understudy).

OH HAPPY DAY! features scenic design by Luciana Stecconi, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Taylor J. Williams, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, makeup design by Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche,  prop management by Samantha Llanes Gordon, choreography by Eboni Nichols, and dramaturgy by Jack Phillips Moore. Jakob W. Plummer will serve as production stage manager and Monét Thibou as stage manager.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Sheléa Melody McDonald

Sheléa Melody McDonald

Tiffany Mann

Tiffany Mann

Tamika Lawrence

Tamika Lawrence

Brian D. Coats

Brian D. Coats

Donovan Louis Bazemore

Donovan Louis Bazemore

Eboni Nichols

Eboni Nichols

Latrice Pace

Latrice Pace

Cole Taylor

Cole Taylor

Tiffany Mann, Latrice Pace, Sheléa Melody McDonald

Jordan E. Cooper, Sheléa Melody McDonald

Jordan E. Cooper

Jordan E. Cooper

Donald Lawrence

Donald Lawrence

The cast and creative team of OH HAPPY DAY!

Cole Taylor, Latrice Pace, Sheléa Melody McDonald, Tamika Lawrence, Tiffany Mann, Brian D. Coats, Jordan E. Cooper, Donovan Louis Bazemore

Tiffany Mann, Jordan E. Cooper, Sheléa Melody McDonald, Latrice Pace

Charlique C. Rolle

Charlique C. Rolle

Daniel Rudin, Sheléa Melody McDonald, Latrice Pace, Tiffany Mann, Donald Lawrence

Sheléa Melody McDonald, Donald Lawrence, Tiffany Mann, Latrice Pace

Adrienne Adams

Adrienne Adams

Debra Martin Chase

Debra Martin Chase

Kecia Lewis

Kecia Lewis

Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss

Eboni Nichols, Stevie Walker-Webb, Queen Latifah

Eboni Nichols, Stevie Walker-Webb, Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah

Luis A. Miranda, Jr.

Luis A. Miranda, Jr.

Queen Latifah, Whoopi Goldberg, Danielle Brooks

Queen Latifah, Whoopi Goldberg, Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks

Jordan Tyson

Jordan Tyson

Brendan Sheehan

Brendan Sheehan

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Jonathan McCrory

Jonathan McCrory

Tomas Matos, Lena Waithe, Robert Hartwell

Tomas Matos, Lena Waithe, Robert Hartwell

Tomas Matos

Tomas Matos

Robert Hartwell

Robert Hartwell

Adrienne Moore

Adrienne Moore

Videos