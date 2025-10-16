Katrina Lenk, Jasmine Amy Rogers and More Join Center 2026 Encores! Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York City Center has unveiled additional cast members for its Encores! series. City Center’s 2026 Encores! series includes High Spirits (Feb 4 – 15), The Wild Party (Mar 18 – 29), and La Cage Aux Folles (Jun 17 – 28).

Encores! High Spirits

Joining husband-and-wife duo Phillipa Soo (Ruth Condomine) and Steven Pasquale (Charles Condomine) for Encores! High Spirits are Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk as Elvira and two-time Tony Award winner Andrea Martin as Madame Arcati. Directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone and Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell with choreography by Ellenore Scott, this rarely revived musical is adapted from Noël Coward’s beloved comedy Blithe Spirit. The spectral Broadway rarity promises haunted hilarity and a brassy, swinging score by Hugh Martin and Timothy Gray that hasn’t been heard on Broadway since its 1964 debut. Coward’s story follows novelist Charles Condomine and his wife Ruth, whose marriage is upended when the eccentric medium Madame Arcati unwittingly conjures the ghost of Charles’s late first wife, Elvira. Chaos ensues as the ghostly Elvira proves to be a mischievous—and invisible—rival for Charles’s affections.

Encores! High Spirits features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Megumi Katayama, and concert adaptation by Billy Rosenfield.

Encores! The Wild Party

Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers as Queenie and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren as Kate lead the cast of Encores! The Wild Party. Directed by Lili-Anne Brown and Guest Music Director Daryl Waters with choreography by Katie Spelman, The Wild Party brings Joseph Moncure March’s notorious poem to life in this Tony-nominated musical with music and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa and book by LaChiusa and George C. Wolfe. This dark, sensual, glittering tale explores a world dancing on the edge and the joyful defiance of the characters who inhabit it for a gin-soaked party full of jazz-age indulgence and Vaudeville stars letting loose off-the-clock.

Encores! The Wild Party features scenic design by Arnel Sancianco, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting designer by Heather Gilbert, and sound design Alex Neumann.

Encores! La Cage Aux Folles

The 2026 Encores! season closes with Harvey Fierstein and Jerry Herman’s La Cage Aux Folles with Billy Porter as Albin. Directed by Robert O’Hara and Guest Music Director Joseph Joubert with choreography by Edgar Godineaux, Encores! La Cage Aux Folles features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Megumi Katayama.

Casting for Encores! is by The Telsey Office. Additional casting to be announced. Casting and programming subject to change.

As part of City Center’s mission to make the arts accessible to everyone, the series includes Community Nights for High Spirits (Fri, Feb 13, 6pm pre-show), The Wild Party (Fri, Mar 27, post-show), and La Cage Aux Folles (Fri, Jun 26, 6pm pre-show); performances offering ASL Interpretation (High Spirits Thu, Feb 12; The Wild Party Thu, Mar 26; La Cage Aux Folles, Thu, Jun 25), and a Lynne & Richard Pasculano Student Matinee for Grades 6 – 12 for High Spirits (Feb 11).