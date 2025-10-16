PUNCH Will Livestream Final Week of Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The final week of performances of Manhattan Theatre Club's production of Punch will be streamed and available to audiences everywhere. Captured live at Manhattan Theatre Clubs’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, this special presentation will stream at the show’s scheduled curtain times Tuesday, October 28, through Sunday, November 2.

The show, written by James Graham and directed by the Artistic Director of Nottingham Playhouse, Adam Penford, will conclude its limited engagement on November 2, 2025 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

“Assuring wide access to the work on our stages is a top priority at Manhattan Theatre Club,” said MTC Executive Director Chris Jennings. “We have been pleased to provide free or discounted tickets to our production of Punch to students, teachers, and community partner organizations, and are thrilled that this collaboration will make the show available to people around the country who would not otherwise experience this brilliant piece of powerful theatre.”

“I'm delighted that more people will have the opportunity to see our brilliant Broadway company in Punch, which is a true story with something timely to say,” said director Adam Penford. “On behalf of all those real people whose story we're telling, I'd like to thank the League of Live Stream Theater and Manhattan Theatre Club for giving us the opportunity to connect to a wider audience who may not have been able to attend the production in person.”

Those interested may purchase a $75 ticket (includes $9 service fee) for one of the following performances at lolst.org. Inventory is subject to limited availability.

Tuesday, October 28 at 7:00 PM

Wednesday, October 29 at 1:00 PM

Wednesday, October 29 at 7:00 PM

Thursday, October 30 at 7:00 PM

Friday, October 31 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 1 at 2:00 PM

Saturday, November 1 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 2 at 2:00 PM

After purchasing a ticket, buyers will receive a viewing link by email that will allow them to watch the "captured live" stream of the selected performance for 24 hours, beginning at curtain time. Captions are available. One device per ticket.

About Punch

Based on the remarkable true story, Punch centers around Jacob, a young man who makes a fatal mistake that lands him in prison. But as he struggles to accept the consequences of his actions and build a new life, he finds an unusual source of salvation: the parents of the boy he killed.

The cast of Punch features Camila Canó-Flaviá (Broadway: Network, Patriots) as Clare/Nicola, Victoria Clark (Broadway: The Snow Geese at MTC, Kimberly Akimbo, The Light in the Piazza) as Joan/Nan, Will Harrison (Film: A Complete Unknown; TV: “Daisy Jones & The Six,” “Manhunt”) as Jacob, Cody Kostro (Broadway: Six Degrees of Separation) as Raf/Sam, Piter Marek (Broadway: Cyrano de Bergerac) as Tony/Derek/DS Villers, Sam Robards (Film: A.I.: Artificial Intelligence, American Beauty; Broadway: The 39 Steps, MTC’s Absurd Person Singular) as David/Raf’s Dad, and Lucy Taylor (Broadway: Betrayal) as Mum/Wendy. Ensemble members are Kim Fischer, Jacob Orr, and Amber Reauchean Williams.