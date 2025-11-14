Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 14, 2025- OEDIPUS First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 14, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning, Broadway fans! As you start your day, let’s catch you up on the latest excitement lighting up the theatre scene. Last night, Broadway’s biggest shows wowed audiences at Broadway Under the Stars with performances from Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Death Becomes Her, and & JULIET. Get a first glimpse at Mark Strong and Lesley Manville in the new Broadway adaptation of Oedipus, and hear from Hannah Cruz as she shares insights into the revival of CHESS. We’ve also got exclusive photos of Pete Townshend and Ansel Elgort from Quadrophenia, and can’t-miss video moments including Cynthia Erivo’s protective instincts at the Wicked: For Good premiere and Matthew Broderick’s onstage Apple Watch mishap. Plus, browse photo highlights from Sting's announcement of The Last Ship at The Met and the opening of Richard II. With industry scoops, review roundups—including the much-anticipated Hunger Games stage premiere—and even news of Alan Cumming’s first season at Pitlochry Festival Theatre, there’s something for every Broadway lover. Read on for all the latest buzz!
But first...
Sunday, November 16
Chess opens on Broadway
Video: Watch MOULIN ROUGE!, DEATH BECOMES HER and & JULIET at Broadway Under the Stars- Live at 5pm!
Watch this video for performances from the casts of: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Death Becomes Her, and & Juliet at Broadway under the Stars at The Shops at Columbus Circle.
Photos: Mark Strong and Lesley Manville in OEDIPUS on Broadway
You can now get a first look at production photos of the Robert Icke’s new adaptation of Oedipus on Broadway, starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville.
Interview: Hannah Cruz Says CHESS Is 'Like We’re Creating a New Musical'
BroadwayWorld interviews Hannah Cruz about her role as Svetlana in the Broadway revival of CHESS. Discover how this new production brings fresh perspectives, and what audiences can expect from the cast including Lea Michele.
| Video: Cynthia Erivo Shields Ariana Grande From Intrusive Fan at WICKED Premiere
by Michael Major
Cynthia Erivo can add bodyguard to her extensive list of skills. While at the premiere of Wicked: For Good in SIngapore, Erivo shielded co-star Ariana Grande from a fan that jumped over barricades to get to her. Watch videos now.. (more...)
| Video: Matthew Broderick Recalls PLAZA SUITE Apple Watch Mishap, Talks TARTUFFE Rehearsals
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick, now in rehearsals for the play Tartuffe, looked back on an onstage mishap that occurred during the run of Broadway's Plaza Suite during a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers. Find out what happened here!. (more...)
| Video: CHICAGO Set to Celebrate 29 Years on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The longest running musical now playing on Broadway has reached another milestone! The Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-winning smash hit musical Chicago will celebrate its 29th year as a Broadway institution.. (more...)
| Photos: Sting Announces THE LAST SHIP Return to The Met Opera
by Bruce Glikas
Sting will star in a newly adapted version of his musical The Last Ship, which comes to the Metropolitan Opera House for nine performances, June 9–14, 2026. Go inside press day for the show in the photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More
by Bruce Glikas
Performances are now underway for the Off-Broadway production of Shakespeare's Richard II, starring Michael Urie. Check out photos from opening night here!. (more...)
