Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 14, 2025- OEDIPUS First Look and More

Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of RICHARD II

by Bruce Glikas

The Off-Broadway production of Shakespeare's Richard II, starring Michael Urie, recently opened. The engagement will continue through Sunday December 14th at the Astor Place Theatre. Check out photos from the red carpet on opening night here!. (more...)

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More

by Bruce Glikas

Performances are now underway for the Off-Broadway production of Shakespeare's Richard II, starring Michael Urie. Check out photos from opening night here!. (more...)

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ARCHDUKE

by Jennifer Broski

Now playing at Roundabout Theatre Compny is Rajiv Joseph’s Archduke, directed by Darko Tresnjak. The new play just opened at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. Check out photos here!. (more...)