Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 14, 2025- OEDIPUS First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 14, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 14, 2025
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 14, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway fans! As you start your day, let’s catch you up on the latest excitement lighting up the theatre scene. Last night, Broadway’s biggest shows wowed audiences at Broadway Under the Stars with performances from Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Death Becomes Her, and & JULIET. Get a first glimpse at Mark Strong and Lesley Manville in the new Broadway adaptation of Oedipus, and hear from Hannah Cruz as she shares insights into the revival of CHESS. We’ve also got exclusive photos of Pete Townshend and Ansel Elgort from Quadrophenia, and can’t-miss video moments including Cynthia Erivo’s protective instincts at the Wicked: For Good premiere and Matthew Broderick’s onstage Apple Watch mishap. Plus, browse photo highlights from Sting's announcement of The Last Ship at The Met and the opening of Richard II. With industry scoops, review roundups—including the much-anticipated Hunger Games stage premiere—and even news of Alan Cumming’s first season at Pitlochry Festival Theatre, there’s something for every Broadway lover. Read on for all the latest buzz!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday, November 16
Chess opens on Broadway

 
The Front Page
Video: Watch MOULIN ROUGE!, DEATH BECOMES HER and & JULIET at Broadway Under the Stars- Live at 5pm!

Watch this video for performances from the casts of: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Death Becomes Her, and & Juliet at Broadway under the Stars at The Shops at Columbus Circle.
Photos: Mark Strong and Lesley Manville in OEDIPUS on Broadway

You can now get a first look at production photos of the Robert Icke’s new adaptation of Oedipus on Broadway, starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville.
Interview: Hannah Cruz Says CHESS Is 'Like We’re Creating a New Musical'

BroadwayWorld interviews Hannah Cruz about her role as Svetlana in the Broadway revival of CHESS. Discover how this new production brings fresh perspectives, and what audiences can expect from the cast including Lea Michele.

Exclusive
Exclusive Photos: QUADROPHENIA's Pete Townshend and Ansel Elgort
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at Ansel Elgort and Pete Townshend in character for the American premiere of Pete Townshend’s Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet featuring direction by Rob Ashford and choreography by the late Paul Roberts.. (more...)
 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 14, 2025- OEDIPUS First Look and More Image Video: Cynthia Erivo Shields Ariana Grande From Intrusive Fan at WICKED Premiere
by Michael Major
Cynthia Erivo can add bodyguard to her extensive list of skills. While at the premiere of Wicked: For Good in SIngapore, Erivo shielded co-star Ariana Grande from a fan that jumped over barricades to get to her. Watch videos now.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 14, 2025- OEDIPUS First Look and More Image Video: Matthew Broderick Recalls PLAZA SUITE Apple Watch Mishap, Talks TARTUFFE Rehearsals
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick, now in rehearsals for the play Tartuffe, looked back on an onstage mishap that occurred during the run of Broadway's Plaza Suite during a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers. Find out what happened here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 14, 2025- OEDIPUS First Look and More Image Video: CHICAGO Set to Celebrate 29 Years on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The longest running musical now playing on Broadway has reached another milestone! The Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-winning smash hit musical Chicago will celebrate its 29th year as a Broadway institution.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 14, 2025- OEDIPUS First Look and More Image Photos: Sting Announces THE LAST SHIP Return to The Met Opera
by Bruce Glikas
Sting will star in a newly adapted version of his musical The Last Ship, which comes to the Metropolitan Opera House for nine performances, June 9–14, 2026. Go inside press day for the show in the photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 14, 2025- OEDIPUS First Look and More Image Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More
by Bruce Glikas
Performances are now underway for the Off-Broadway production of Shakespeare's Richard II, starring Michael Urie. Check out photos from opening night here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 14, 2025- OEDIPUS First Look and More Image Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of RICHARD II
by Bruce Glikas
The Off-Broadway production of Shakespeare's Richard II, starring Michael Urie, recently opened. The engagement will continue through Sunday December 14th at the Astor Place Theatre. Check out photos from the red carpet on opening night here!. (more...)

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ARCHDUKE
by Jennifer Broski
Now playing at Roundabout Theatre Compny is Rajiv Joseph’s Archduke, directed by Darko Tresnjak. The new play just opened  at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Photos: Isaiah Bailey, Jordan Lee Gilbert and More in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now check out photos of the North American Tour of The Phantom of the Opera.   The new North American tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera officially opened at the Hippodrome Theatre.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
MTI Acquires Licensing Rights to DEATHLESS
by Nicole Rosky
Theatrical Licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has acquired Deathless, a riveting new musical about family, memory, and what it means to live forever.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 11/13/2025; Jobs In Education, Finance, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 11/13/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Christopher Wheeldon Launches New Production Company, Toy Theater Productions
by Stephi Wild
A decade after taking Broadway by storm with his Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of An American in Paris, world-renowned director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon will launch Toy Theater Productions.. (more...)
Ryan Silverman, Matt Amira and More to Star in GLORY RIDE Industry Readings
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The new musical, Glory Ride, which tells the true story of Tour de France champion Gino Bartali, who secretly saved hundreds of innocent lives during Mussolini’s Fascist reign in World War II, will have two NYC industry readings.. (more...)
Allison Janney, Joanna Gleason and Shakina Nayfack to Join TRUSpeak... Hear Our Voices!
by Chloe Rabinowitz
TRUSpeak... Hear Our Voices! 2025 will present special appearances by Emmy and Oscar winner Allison Janney, Tony winner Joanna Gleason and transgender activist Shakina Nayfack. . (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE?
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Based on the original Hunger Games story, this gripping tale of courage, defiance and unbreakable human spirit, follows the fearless heroine Katniss Everdeen on her journey of self-discovery, as she emerges as a beacon of rebellion and hope. Multi award-winning playwright Conor McPherson (Girl from the North Country, The Weir) and Director Matthew Dunster (2:22 – A Ghost Story, Hangmen, The Pillowman), will bring this powerful story to life on stage, using extraordinary stunts and illusions in an epic, unforgettable, theatrical experience.. (more...)
Review Roundup: Rajiv Joseph’s ARCHDUKE Opens Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Now playing at Roundabout Theatre Compny is Rajiv Joseph’s Archduke, directed by Darko Tresnjak. The new play just opened  at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. See what the critics are saying.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
HAZBIN HOTEL: LIVE ON BROADWAY Concert Sets Prime Video Streaming Date
by Josh Sharpe
Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway, the concert event celebrating the Season Two premiere of the hit adult animated musical series, will be coming to Prime Video on November 17. . (more...)
Review: THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE, Canary Wharf Troubadour Theatre
by Cindy Marcolina
Housed in a purpose-built venue in Canary Wharf, it’s a behemoth. Adapting it for the stage was always going to be a Herculean task, not only when it comes to pleasing a very passionate fandom, but when we consider the scale and magnitude of the story too. Written by Conor McPherson and directed by Matthew Dunster, it’s an unquestionably impressive achievement with great technical value. The actors are tireless athletes, the theatre is an imposing arena, and the stagecraft is often remarkable. Unfortunately, it’s also a soulless incarnation.. (more...)
Alan Cumming Will Lead First Season as Artistic Director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Artistic Director, Alan Cumming has announced his highly anticipated inaugural season of exciting programming for 2026, which will coincide with the 75th anniversary of the celebrated Scottish Highland Theatre.. (more...)
Ethan Slater, Samira Wiley, Kal Penn and More to Star in THE LARAMIE PROJECT Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Audible Theater has revealed the cast for a special 25th anniversary reading of Tectonic Theater Project’s The Laramie Project, including Ethan Slater, Samira Wiley and more.. (more...)
WICKED: FOR GOOD Becomes Fandango’s Best PG-Rated Ticket Pre-Seller of All Time
by Josh Sharpe
Wicked: For Good, the highly anticipated conclusion of the musical adaptation, has become Fandango’s best PG-rated ticket pre-seller of all time on the platform.. (more...)
Caroline Aaron, Noah Galvin and More to Star in THE RESERVOIR at Atlantic Theater Company
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The cast has been revealed for the Off-Broadway debut of The Reservoir, written by Jake Brasch and directed by Shelley Butler.. (more...)
Patti LuPone to Return as a Guest on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
by Josh Sharpe
On Thursday, Broadway legend Patti LuPone will join the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to discuss the murder mystery series The Artist, premiering later this month. (more...)
Robert Van Leer Steps Down as Executive Director and CEO of The Wallis
by Stephi Wild
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts has announced that Robert van Leer will step down as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of The Wallis.. (more..)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Just like a busy bee
Each new philosophy
Can fly from tree to tree and keep me moving!"

- You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

