BroadwayWorld Classifieds 11/13/2025; Jobs In Education, Finance, and More

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 11/13/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Scenic Charge/ Lead Scenic painter

Scenic Charge/ Lead Scenic painter Tom Carroll Scenery works in the following industries: TV, Broadway, movies, special events, retail, museum, retail installations and trade shows. We build unique, detailed scenery, props, and displays that encompass a broad variety of specifications. Our environment is fast-paced, and we handle multiple projects with rapid lead-times and firm deadlines. Qualifications: - strong communication skills -proficient knowledge of theatrical scenic treatments an... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: NDI Job Opening: Music Department Coordinator

Position Summary The Music Department Coordinator plays a vital role in supporting the Music Department and ensuring the smooth operation of all musical aspects of NDI’s programming. This position is central to maintaining efficient communication, organization, and logistics across the department and the wider organization. The ideal candidate is a proactive, detail-oriented project manager who is passionate about NDI’s mission and committed to enabling the Music Director to focus on artisti... (more)

Internships - Creative: Tokyo Music Theater Studio - New branch of Tokyo Opera Studio

Sing in the Heart of Tokyo Now casting for all roles in our musicals and operas. Musical Theater Season (June 8-27) The Secret Garden Another musical favorite only visible on our website Opera Season (June 1-20) Carmen The Tales of Hoffmann Also taking applications for: • Assistant Stage Directors • Arts Administrators What to Expect • Hone your craft while singing roles from the core of operatic repertoire • Experience lessons and coachings with some of the finest teache... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Guest Experience Coordinator

Join our team as our next Guest Experience Coordinator! In this role, you'll train student and volunteer staff to provide strong and consistent customer service to our guests. You'll also maintain our ticketing database, reconcile revenue, prepare reports, manage ticket inventory, control crowds, oversee public facilities and ensure the accessibility of The Clarice's spaces for all guests. Best consideration is Sat, Nov 22, 2025. Learn More & Apply → go.umd.edu/gxcoord_fy26... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development & Strategic Growth

Position: Director of Development & Strategic Growth Department: Development Classification: Full-Time, Exempt THEATER AT PLAY Experience the transformative power of theater with us at Geffen Playhouse. Join our vibrant community of artists, technicians, and staff dedicated to creating impactful performances that resonate long after the final bows. Together, we move hearts, spark conversations, and enrich the cultural fabric of Los Angeles. Our commitment to excellence goes beyond the ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: DIRECTOR – MAJOR GIFTS

REPORTS TO: Associate Vice President - Development FLSA: Full-Time, Exempt (including weekends and evenings) SALARY RANGE: $90,000 (annually) LOCATION: Palm Desert, CA (On-site) JOB SUMMARY The Director – Major Gifts plays a vital role in the organization by managing a portfolio of high-net-worth individuals, fostering relationships to drive long-term engagement and increased giving. This position ensures major donors are properly recognized and valued, strengthening their connection to ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Spend Your Summer in the Berkshire: Seasonal Production Opportunities at Jacob’s Pillow!

Join our seasonal production team at Jacob’s Pillow and spend the summer in the beautiful Berkshire, Western Massachusetts, where you’ll help stage world-class performances at our newly rebuilt Doris Duke Theatre, the historic Ted Shawn Theatre, and the stunning Henry J. Leir Stage. As a seasonal member of our production team, you’ll help create unforgettable performances for one of the most celebrated dance festivals in the world. Our seasonal positions include: - Ted Shawn Theatre (TST):... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Firsthand/Assistant Cutter

The Old Globe, a year-round professional theatre company producing more than 14 productions annually on three stages in beautiful Balboa Park in San Diego, seeks candidates for a Firsthand/Assistant Cutter to join our talented Costume Department. This critical role is responsible for pattern making, cutting, and fabrication in one of the finest regional shops. Key Responsibilities include but are not limited to the following: • Works directly with the Draper on all aspects of costume cons... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Young Conservatory Programs Associate

APPLY ONLINE: https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=1e34a693-c727-4bad-a375-635146a58b08&ccId=9200737112200_2&type=JS&lang=en_US&jobId=556822 Please submit a resume and a non-generic cover letter about why you’re excited by this role. We look forward to hearing from you! Priority consideration for applications received by Friday, November 14, 2025. TITLE: Young Conservatory Programs Associate REPORTS TO: Young Conservatory Director STATUS: Ful... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Temporary General Manager (Parental Leave Coverage)

Temporary General Manager (Parental Leave Coverage) Length of Employment: Four months Employer: Lucille Lortel Theatre Title: Temporary General Manager Salary: $1,500/week Benefits: Health Insurance, Paid Safe and Sick Leave Date Posted: November 10, 2025 Deadline to Apply: November 19, 2025 Start Date: January 12, 2026 (anticipated) End Date: May 11, 2026 (anticipated) Location: Primarily remote, with some in-person events in NYC required. To Apply: Please upload a resume and brief ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager

DESCRIPTION Notice: Stage Manager SEEKING Non-Union Stage Manager for New Oak Theatre's productions of I Do! I Do! & The Glass Menagerie. SALARY $100 weekly, $800 total Housing No housing offered at this time. UNION NON AEA SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS Please submit your resume and cover letter for consideration. Deadline: November 18th, 2025 SUBMIT TO us@newoaktheatre.org PERSONNEL Chase Brackett, Artistic Director/Director, I Do! I Do! & The Glass Menagerie Sarah Brac... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Technical Director

The Old Globe, San Diego’s largest regional theatre, seeks candidates for an Assistant Technical Director. The Old Globe produces more than 14-productions each year in three theatres, which typically include two enhanced pre-Broadway musicals. The scene shop is a fully equipped 14,000-square foot facility with CNC router and extensive metal-working capacity. This position is an excellent opportunity to practice technical production at the highest level in regional theatre. Key Responsibiliti... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Vice President of Finance

THE MISSION The McCallum Theatre’s mission is to entertain, educate, and enrich the Coachella Valley community through world-class performances, critically acclaimed education experiences, and serving as the desert’s premier performing arts center. ABOUT MCCALLUM THEATRE Located in the heart of Palm Desert, California, the McCallum Theatre is one of the nation’s premier performing arts centers—recognized for its artistic excellence, diverse programming, and deep community impact. ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Enroll Now! Esper Studio’s January Session

Session begins January 8, 2026. Find your artistic home at the most recommended studio based in the Meisner Technique. Founded by William Esper in 1965 and now celebrating 60 years, Esper Studio carries forward one of the most influential legacies in actor training. Our Two-Year Acting Program offers premier conservatory-level training on a par with the most prestigious BFA and MFA programs. All acting teac... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Seeking Producers for "Ekaterina," a Musical based on the Secret Diary of Catherine the Great

"Ekaterina" is based on a pseudonymous translation of the secret diary of the infamous Russian empress whom we first meet on her deathbed confessing her peccadilloes. As she describes the major events of her life they are acted out by the ensemble in song and dance. We encounter her numerous lovers--no horses among them--as well as various members of her imperial court. For a script and musical samples, please email me at: carver. robertd@gmail.com... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Seeking Producers for "That Jones Boy! Or, the Adventures of a Bastard," a Musical Comedy of Manners adapted from Henry Fielding's classic novel, "Tom Jones."

"That Jones Boy!" is a show-within-a-show about a late 18th Century Theatre company presenting an adaptation of the classic Henry Fielding novel, "Tom Jones." The plot follows our hero from his infancy and childhood (in the prologue) through his years as a young man seeking his place in society. We follow his encounters on the road to London, entanglements with various women and eventually find him on the gallows about to be hanged for a crime he did not commit. He is rescued and at last restor... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Overhire Carpenter

Overhire Carpenter Tom Carroll Scenery works in the following industries: TV, Broadway, movies, special events, retail, museum, retail installations and trade shows. We build unique, detailed scenery, props, and displays that encompass a broad variety of specifications. Our environment is fast-paced, and we handle multiple projects with rapid lead-times and firm deadlines. Rate: $27/hr commensurate upon experience Qualifications -BFA in relevant field or 2 years professional experience -... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Scene Shop Supervisor

Steppenwolf Theatre Company Scene Shop Supervisor Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, playwrights and stage managers. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Bartender

Steppenwolf Theatre Company Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, playwrights and stage managers. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Inviting Applications for Tenure Track Assistant Professor of Music Theatre

The Hartt School, a conservatory of Music, Dance, and Theatre at the University of Hartford, invites applications for a full-time, tenure track Assistant Professor of Music Theatre beginning August 2026. The next Assistant Professor of Music Theatre will have demonstrated excellence in teaching acting to students in undergraduate Music Theatre programs. We seek candidates who possess a collaborative spirit suited to enhancing a collegial department culture. For further information and details fo... (more)