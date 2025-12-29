BEETLEJUICE Will Host Sing-Along Finale at Closing Performance

Beetlejuice will end its limited 13-week Broadway return engagement at The Palace Theatre on January 3, 2026, at 8pm with a special audience curtain call sing-along finale.

In the last 7 years, Beetlejuice has played Broadway three times and crossed the country on a national tour, racking up 1,785 performances. In 2019, Beetlejuice had its first record-breaking Broadway run, closing in March of 2020 with the rest of Broadway due to Covid. In 2022, due to audience demand, Beetlejuice re-opened at the Marquis Theatre for its second Broadway run. The First National tour of Beetlejuice THE MUSICAL just finished its 88-city tour which concluded with this last Broadway resurrection at the legendary Palace Theatre. In addition to Broadway and the First National tour, Beetlejuice THE MUSICAL has slayed audiences internationally in Tokyo, Seoul, Abu Dhabi, and Melbourne.

Beetlejuice stars Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia, Megan McGinnis as Barbara, Will Burton as Adam, Jesse Sharp as Charles, Jenni Barber as Delia, Madison Mosley as Lydia at select performances, and features Patrick Oliver Jones as Otho, Travis Mitchell as Maxie Dean, Sharone Sayegh as Maxine Dean/Juno, Vanessa Aurora Sierra as Miss Argentina, and Emilia Tagliani as Girl Scout. The full cast of the smash-hit musical Beetlejuice features Sophie Aknin, Michael Biren, Ryan Breslin, Jonathan Bryant, Marc Ginsburg, Katie Griffith, Eric Anthony Johnson, Maya Kazzaz, Matthew Kurzyniec, Kenway Hon Wai K Kua, Mateo Melendez, and Lexie Dorsett Sharp.

Based on Tim Burton’s film, Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

Beetlejuice is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown (“Castle Rock”) & Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (“Broad City”), choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom), and music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire).