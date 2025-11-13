Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More

The extended limited Off-Broadway engagement will now continue through Sunday December 14th at the Astor Place Theatre.
Performances are now underway for the Off-Broadway production of Shakespeare's Richard II, starring Michael Urie. The extended limited Off-Broadway engagement will now continue through Sunday December 14th at the Astor Place Theatre. Check out photos from opening night below!
Led by recently Emmy-nominated actor Michael Urie in the title role, the cast features Grantham Coleman, Ron Canada, Kathryn Meisle, David Mattar Merten, Lux Pascal, James Seol, Daniel Stewart Sherman, Ryan Spahn, Emily Swallow, and Sarin Monae West. This World Premiere is adapted and directed by Craig Baldwin and presented by Red Bull Theater with Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, in association with Daryl Roth, Tom D'Angora, and Willette & Manny Klausner.
The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic; Tony Award nominations: Buena Vista Social Club, A Strange Loop; Obie for Sustained Excellence in Set Design), Rodrigo Muñoz (costume), Jeanette Yew (lighting), and brandon wolcott (sound). Rick Sordelet will serve as Fight Director & Intimacy Coordinator. Alexandre Bleau serves as casting director.
Ambition and betrayal reign supreme in this electrifying reimagining of Shakespeare's poetic masterpiece. Set in 1980s Manhattan, the neon skyline and shadowy backrooms become an epic battleground of identity and power, where a king's divine right crumbles beneath the weight of human frailty.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
David Mattar Merten, Kathryn Meisle, Michael Urie and Ron Canada
Emily Swallow, Lux Pascal and Grantham Coleman, David Mattar Merten, Kathryn Meisle, Michael Urie, Ron Canada, James Seol, Ryan Spahn and Sarin Monae West
Emily Swallow, Lux Pascal and Grantham Coleman
Daniel Stewart Sherman,
Lux Pascal, Emily Swallow and David Mattar Merten, James Seol, Ryan Spahn and Sarin Monae West
Director Craig Baldwin, Daniel Stewart Sherman, David Mattar Merten, James Seol, Ryan Spahn, Sarin Monae West, Emily Swallow, Michael Urie, Lux Pascal, Grantham Coleman, Kathryn Meisle and Ron Canada
Daniel Stewart Sherman
Daniel Stewart Sherman
Director Craig Baldwin and Lux Pascal
Director Craig Baldwin, Lux Pascal and Sarin Monae West
David Mattar Merten and Lux Pascal
Emily Swallow and Chad Kimball
Emily Swallow and Chad Kimball
Michael Urie, Tom D'Angora and Maya Days
Director Craig Baldwin and Michael Urie
Michael Urie and David Mattar Merten
Ryan Spahn, James Seol and Sarin Monae West
Emily Swallow and Kathryn Meisle
Benjamin Hightower and David Mattar Merten
James Seol, Nathan Lee Graham and Michael Urie, David Mattar Merten and Sarin Monae West
Nathan Lee Graham and Michael Urie
Marchánt Davis and Grantham Coleman
Ryan Spahn, Will Brill and David Cromer
Ryan Spahn, Frederico Rodriguez, Mallory Portnoy, Will Brill and Talene Monahon
David Mattar Merten, David Cromer and Will Beech
Sarin Monae West, Emily Swallow, Lux Pascal and Kathryn Meisle
Hamish Linklater and Michael Urie
Jenn Colella, Hannah Cruz and Michael Urie
Michael Urie and Red Bull Theater Founder/Artistic Director Jesse Berger
Grantham Coleman and Lux Pascal
Director Craig Baldwin, Daniel Stewart Sherman, David Mattar Merten, James Seol, Ryan Spahn, Sarin Monae West, Emily Swallow, Michael Urie, Lux Pascal, Grantham Coleman, Kathryn Meisle and Ron Canada
Director Craig Baldwin, Daniel Stewart Sherman, David Mattar Merten, James Seol, Ryan Spahn, Sarin Monae West, Emily Swallow, Michael Urie, Lux Pascal, Grantham Coleman, Kathryn Meisle and Ron Canada
Signage at The Astor Place Theatre