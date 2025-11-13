 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More

The extended limited Off-Broadway engagement will now continue through Sunday December 14th at the Astor Place Theatre.

By: Nov. 13, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Performances are now underway for the Off-Broadway production of Shakespeare's Richard II, starring Michael Urie. The extended limited Off-Broadway engagement will now continue through Sunday December 14th at the Astor Place Theatre. Check out photos from opening night below!

Led by recently Emmy-nominated actor Michael Urie in the title role, the cast features Grantham ColemanRon CanadaKathryn MeisleDavid Mattar MertenLux PascalJames SeolDaniel Stewart Sherman, Ryan SpahnEmily Swallow, and Sarin Monae West. This World Premiere is adapted and directed by Craig Baldwin and presented by Red Bull Theater with Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, in association with Daryl Roth, Tom D'Angora, and Willette & Manny Klausner.  

The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic; Tony Award nominations: Buena Vista Social Club, A Strange Loop; Obie for Sustained Excellence in Set Design), Rodrigo Muñoz (costume), Jeanette Yew (lighting), and brandon wolcott (sound). Rick Sordelet will serve as Fight Director & Intimacy Coordinator.   Alexandre Bleau serves as casting director. 

Ambition and betrayal reign supreme in this electrifying reimagining of Shakespeare's poetic masterpiece. Set in 1980s Manhattan, the neon skyline and shadowy backrooms become an epic battleground of identity and power, where a king's divine right crumbles beneath the weight of human frailty. 

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Michael Urie

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
David Mattar Merten, Kathryn Meisle, Michael Urie and Ron Canada

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Kathryn Meisle and Ron Canada

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Grantham Coleman

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Emily Swallow, Lux Pascal and Grantham Coleman, David Mattar Merten, Kathryn Meisle, Michael Urie, Ron Canada, James Seol, Ryan Spahn and Sarin Monae West

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Emily Swallow, Lux Pascal and Grantham Coleman

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Daniel Stewart Sherman,

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Lux Pascal, Emily Swallow and David Mattar Merten, James Seol, Ryan Spahn and Sarin Monae West

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Director Craig Baldwin, Daniel Stewart Sherman, David Mattar Merten, James Seol, Ryan Spahn, Sarin Monae West, Emily Swallow, Michael Urie, Lux Pascal, Grantham Coleman, Kathryn Meisle and Ron Canada

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Grantham Coleman

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Grantham Coleman

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Daniel Stewart Sherman

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Daniel Stewart Sherman

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Director Craig Baldwin and Lux Pascal

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Director Craig Baldwin, Lux Pascal and Sarin Monae West

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Lux Pascal

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Lux Pascal

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Lux Pascal

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Sarin Monae West

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Sarin Monae West

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
David Mattar Merten

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
David Mattar Merten

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
David Mattar Merten and Lux Pascal

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Kathryn Meisle

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Kathryn Meisle

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
James Seol

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
James Seol

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Emily Swallow

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Emily Swallow

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Emily Swallow and Chad Kimball

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Emily Swallow and Chad Kimball

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Michael Urie, Tom D'Angora and Maya Days

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Ryan Spahn

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Ryan Spahn

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Michael Urie

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Michael Urie

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Michael Urie

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Director Craig Baldwin and Michael Urie

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Ryan Spahn and Michael Urie

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Ryan Spahn and Michael Urie

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Ron Canada

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Ron Canada

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Michael Urie and David Mattar Merten

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Michael Urie and Lux Pascal

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Michael Urie and Lux Pascal

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Ryan Spahn, James Seol and Sarin Monae West

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Emily Swallow and Kathryn Meisle

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Benjamin Hightower and David Mattar Merten

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
James Seol, Nathan Lee Graham and Michael Urie, David Mattar Merten and Sarin Monae West

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Nathan Lee Graham and Michael Urie

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Marchánt Davis and Grantham Coleman

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Ryan Spahn, Will Brill and David Cromer

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Ryan Spahn, Frederico Rodriguez, Mallory Portnoy, Will Brill and Talene Monahon

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
David Mattar Merten, David Cromer and Will Beech

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Sarin Monae West, Emily Swallow, Lux Pascal and Kathryn Meisle

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Hamish Linklater and Michael Urie

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Jenn Colella, Hannah Cruz and Michael Urie

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Michael Urie and Red Bull Theater Founder/Artistic Director Jesse Berger

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Grantham Coleman and Lux Pascal

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Lux Pascal

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Director Craig Baldwin, Daniel Stewart Sherman, David Mattar Merten, James Seol, Ryan Spahn, Sarin Monae West, Emily Swallow, Michael Urie, Lux Pascal, Grantham Coleman, Kathryn Meisle and Ron Canada

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Director Craig Baldwin, Daniel Stewart Sherman, David Mattar Merten, James Seol, Ryan Spahn, Sarin Monae West, Emily Swallow, Michael Urie, Lux Pascal, Grantham Coleman, Kathryn Meisle and Ron Canada

Photos: Inside Opening Night of RICHARD II With Michael Urie and More Image
Signage at The Astor Place Theatre



Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos