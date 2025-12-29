Video: Nicole Scherzinger Sings 'Maybe This Time' at Carnegie Hall





Carnegie Hall has released new video footage of Nicole Scherzinger performing "Maybe This Time" from Cabaret as part of her Carnegie Hall debut in October 2025. The performance ends with Scherzinger showing off her Tony and Olivier Awards, which she won for her performance as 'Norma Desmond' in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway and in the West End.

The former lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, Scherzinger was joined by a live band as she performed hits from the worlds of Broadway and pop music in October 2025.

About Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger is a Grammy Award-nominated, platinum-selling singer, actress, and dancer. Ms. Scherzinger is currently appearing on Broadway revisiting her critically acclaimed, Olivier Award-winning performance as Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd’s reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. The West End production of Sunset Boulevard won seven Olivier Awards, including Best Musical Revival. Scherzinger also won the Best Musical Performance award at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

She made her West End debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. Her additional theatre credits include Guys and Dolls, Chicago, and Show Boat, and she also played Maureen in Rent at the Hollywood Bowl.

Ms. Scherzinger’s television credits include The X Factor, The Masked Singer, and NBC’s live musical special Annie Live! She is also the voice of Moana’s mother Sina in Disney’s Moana films. She is a global performing artist and former member of one of the world’s best-selling music groups of all time, The Pussycat Dolls.