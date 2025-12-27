Kristen Bell to Star in New Musical Comedy THREE MONTHS LATER; 3-day run in Los Angeles

Kristen Bell, Lea Thompson, and Camille Chen will star in a new musical comedy, Three Months Later, which will play a three-day engagement at the Jim Henson Studios in Los Angeles this February.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show follows a flight crash landing in the middle of nowhere, with 100 passengers on board. As they learn to survive by finding food, water and shelter, morale gets low and Maggie (Bell's character) suggests putting on a full production of Romeo & Juliet.

The run is from February 19 through 21, with tickets going on sale in January.

After one more performance for industry-members only, the musical created and co-directed by David Wain, Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino is in talks to see a full commercial stage run.

There are also plans for a film adaptation, which is already in development with Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions, with Head of Films Alison Small serving as executive producer.