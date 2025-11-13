Patti LuPone to Return as a Guest on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday, Broadway legend Patti LuPone will join the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to discuss the murder mystery series The Artist, premiering later this month. She will appear on the show alongside CNN journalist & host of the podcast All There Is, Anderson Cooper. Tune in to watch LuPone's appearance on November 13 at 9:00 ET on Bravo. The show streams the next day on Peacock.

This will mark the LuPone's sixth appearance on the late-night talk show. During her previous visit, she has famously shared her opinions about various parts of the entertainment industry, including her favorite Broadway scores, musicals she dislikes, and her thoughts about Madonna's turn as Evita in the 1996 film.

Patti LuPone is a three-time Tony Award-winning actress and icon of the Broadway stage. She originated the role of Fantine in Les Misérables on the West End and Evita on Broadway. Other stage credits include Reno in Anything Goes, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, and Rose in Gypsy. Most recently, she was seen on Broadway in The Roommate, appearing opposite Mia Farrow. The play, written by Jen Silverman and directed by Jack O'Brien, ran at the Booth Theatre from September to December 2024.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas