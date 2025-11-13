Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of RICHARD II

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Off-Broadway production of Shakespeare's Richard II, starring Michael Urie, recently opened. The engagement will continue through Sunday December 14th at the Astor Place Theatre. Check out photos from the red carpet on opening night below!

Led by recently Emmy-nominated actor Michael Urie in the title role, the cast features Grantham Coleman, Ron Canada, Kathryn Meisle, David Mattar Merten, Lux Pascal, James Seol, Daniel Stewart Sherman, Ryan Spahn, Emily Swallow, and Sarin Monae West. This World Premiere is adapted and directed by Craig Baldwin and presented by Red Bull Theater with Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, in association with Daryl Roth, Tom D'Angora, and Willette & Manny Klausner.

The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic; Tony Award nominations: Buena Vista Social Club, A Strange Loop; Obie for Sustained Excellence in Set Design), Rodrigo Muñoz (costume), Jeanette Yew (lighting), and brandon wolcott (sound). Rick Sordelet will serve as Fight Director & Intimacy Coordinator. Alexandre Bleau serves as casting director.

Ambition and betrayal reign supreme in this electrifying reimagining of Shakespeare's poetic masterpiece. Set in 1980s Manhattan, the neon skyline and shadowy backrooms become an epic battleground of identity and power, where a king's divine right crumbles beneath the weight of human frailty.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas