Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of RICHARD II

The engagement recently extended through Sunday December 14th at the Astor Place Theatre.

By: Nov. 13, 2025
The Off-Broadway production of Shakespeare's Richard II, starring Michael Urie, recently opened. The engagement will continue through Sunday December 14th at the Astor Place Theatre. Check out photos from the red carpet on opening night below!

Led by recently Emmy-nominated actor Michael Urie in the title role, the cast features Grantham ColemanRon CanadaKathryn MeisleDavid Mattar MertenLux PascalJames SeolDaniel Stewart Sherman, Ryan SpahnEmily Swallow, and Sarin Monae West. This World Premiere is adapted and directed by Craig Baldwin and presented by Red Bull Theater with Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, in association with Daryl Roth, Tom D'Angora, and Willette & Manny Klausner.  

The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic; Tony Award nominations: Buena Vista Social Club, A Strange Loop; Obie for Sustained Excellence in Set Design), Rodrigo Muñoz (costume), Jeanette Yew (lighting), and brandon wolcott (sound). Rick Sordelet will serve as Fight Director & Intimacy Coordinator.   Alexandre Bleau serves as casting director. 

Ambition and betrayal reign supreme in this electrifying reimagining of Shakespeare's poetic masterpiece. Set in 1980s Manhattan, the neon skyline and shadowy backrooms become an epic battleground of identity and power, where a king's divine right crumbles beneath the weight of human frailty. 

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater

Mary Testa

Nathan Lee Graham

Red Bull Theater Founder/Artistic Director Jesse Berger

Jenn Colella and Hannah Cruz

Federico Rodriguez and Mallory Portnoy

Benjamin Hightower

Julio Torres

Jenn Colella

Hannah Cruz

Will Brill

Laila Robins, Robert Cuccioli, Paige Davis and Laila Robins, Robert Cuccioli, Paige Davis and Patrick Page

Laila Robins and Robert Cuccioli

Director Craig Baldwin

Set Designer Arnulfo Maldonado

Marchánt Davis

Patrick Page and Paige Davis

Will Beech

Chad Kimball

Maya Days

Tom D'Angora

Daryl Roth

Howard Overshown

Tom Alan Robbins

Matthew Rauch and Renata Friedman

Daniel Breaker and Myra Molloy

Red Bull Theater Founder/Artistic Director Jesse Berger, Red Bull Theater Managing Director Sherri Kotimsky, Red Bull Theater Producing Director Nathan Winkelstein and Red Bull Theater Marketing/Operations Manager Jessica Fornear

Director Craig Baldwin and Daniel Breaker

Daniel Breaker

Miriam Silverman

Matthew Rauch

David Cromer

Steven Boyer

Sarah Stiles

Ayana Workman and Charlene Cruz

Beejan Land

Michael Urie and Grantham Coleman

Jenn Colella, Hannah Cruz, Michael Urie and Red Bull Theater Founder/Artistic Director Jesse Berger

Hannah Cruz and Michael Urie

Jenn Colella, Emily Swallow and Chad Kimball

Jenn Colella, Hamish Linklater, Ryan Spahn and Hannah Cruz

David Mattar Merten and Oliver Lehne

Director Craig Baldwin, Sound Design brandon wolcott and Scenic Design Arnulfo Maldonado

Chad Kimball, Emily Swallow and Eddie McGinty

Red Bull Theater Executive Director Martin Giannini and Guests



