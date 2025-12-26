Video: Cut WICKED Scene With Shirtless Jonathan Bailey & Ethan Slater Released

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

After a year of Wicked fans hoping for its release, the cut scene from the film featuring a shirtless Jonathan Bailey as 'Fiyero' and Ethan Slater as 'Boq' has been released. It will be included in the upcoming home release of Wicked: For Good, which was announced today to be released on December 30.

The scene includes a lively montage unfolding as Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero, Boq, and Nessarose spend a carefree afternoon together—playing games, laughing, and relaxing over a cheerful picnic. Fiyero is seen taking his shirt off, which impresses Glinda and Elphaba, before Boq takes his off to impress Nessarose.

Bowen Yang had teased the scene of on Trisha Paytas' podcast, Just Trish, with Nessarose actress Marissa Bode also giving more insight into the scene and what was included.

How to Watch Wicked: For Good, Deleted Scenes, & Bonus Features at Home

WICKED: FOR GOOD will now be available to buy or rent exclusively on digital platforms starting December 30.

The film comes home with 2 versions of the movie, including an exclusive sing-along for fans and over one hour of bonus features, including deleted scenes, a 50+ minute exclusive look into the making of the movie with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and the cast and filmmakers, and more must-have behind-the-scenes featurettes. WICKED: FOR GOOD will also be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™ & DVD on January 20, 2026.

About Wicked: For Good

In WICKED: FOR GOOD, Elphaba and Glinda are now estranged, each living with the consequences of their choices. Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, continuing her fight to expose The Wizard. Meanwhile, Glinda (Ariana Grande) has become a glamorous symbol of Goodness, basking in the perks of fame and popularity. When a girl from Kansas crashes into their lives, Elphaba and Glinda must reunite and truly see each other—if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz. Bring home the adventure with an exclusive sing-along and prepare to be changed…for good.

The film is based on the generation-defining musical stage play with music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire. Directed by renowned filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Wicked, Crazy Rich Asians,), the film co-stars Critics’ Choice® Award winner and Emmy nominee Jonathan Bailey (Jurassic World: Rebirth, “Bridgerton”), Emmy® Award winner Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park, Independence Day), Oscar® and Golden Globe® Award winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Crazy Rich Asians), Screen Actors Guild® Nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s SpongeBob SquarePants, The Man Behind the Camera), Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live,” Isn’t It Romantic) and Marissa Bode.