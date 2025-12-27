Cole Escola, Cynthia Nixon, and Others Join NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani's Inaugural Committee

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani announced the members of his inaugural committee, including familiar theater faces like Cole Escola, Cynthia Nixon, John Turturro, and Julio Torres.

The 48-person committee, with members all across New York City, helped in the planning process for Mamdani's upcoming inauguration, and will serve as hosts for the ceremony.

Escola is 2025's Tony winner for Best Leading Actor in a Play for their performance in Oh, Mary!, having also written the show they starred in. Their comedic play, currently running at the Lyceum Theater, is a Pulitzer finalist and Tony nominee for Best Play, as well. Prior to Oh, Mary!, Escola appeared on television shows and in cabaret.

Nixon is currently starring on Broadway in Marjorie Prime, though most well-known for her role as Miranda Hobbes in Sex and the City. She is a four-time Tony nominee, having won for David Lindsay-Abaire’s Rabbit Hole and Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes. She has also been nominated for awards for directing.

Turturro is known for his acting work on the stage, in movies, and on TV. He made his Broadway debut in Death of a Salesman in 1985, with other notable theater work in Danny and the Deep Blue Sea and The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui. He then shifted his focus to film and TV, famously having a role in The Big Lebowski. More recent projects of his include The Batman and Severance.

They are joined by other industry notables, including Kal Penn, Luis Guzman, Matt Balfour, and The Kid Mero.