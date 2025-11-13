Photos: Inside Opening Night of ARCHDUKE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Now playing at Roundabout Theatre Compny is Rajiv Joseph’s Archduke, directed by Darko Tresnjak. The new play just opened at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, where it will run through Sunday, December 21, 2025.

Archduke features Jake Berne as “Gavrilo”, Tony Award-nominee Kristine Nielsen as “Sladjana”, Adrien Rolet as “Trifko”, Jason Sanchez as “Nedeljko” and Tony Award-nominee Patrick Page as “Dragutin ‘Apis’ Dimitrijevic”.

This darkly comic and unexpectedly human take rewinds history to reveal the fateful journey of Gavrilo Princip—best remembered as Archduke Franz Ferdinand’s assassin—and his fellow revolutionaries in a new light. Here, we see the late teens not as hardened killers, but as a ragtag group of dreamers swept up in forces beyond their control, and in dire need of a sandwich. With razor-sharp humor, gripping tension, and an irreverence that keeps you on your toes, Archduke transforms a pivotal moment in world history into an electrifying theatrical experience—one that feels unexpectedly urgent and strikingly relevant in an era of disillusioned young men searching for purpose.

The creative team for Archduke includes Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Matthew Richards (Lighting Design), Jane Shaw (Sound Design), Tom Watson (Hair, Wig & Make-up Design) and Rocio Mendez (Fight Direction).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski