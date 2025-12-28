Video: Mandy Gonzalez Performs 'Breathe' from IN THE HEIGHTS at Carnegie Hall





Mandy Gonzalez performed with Steven Reineke and the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall for a special evening program called "Everything I Know."

The evening celebrated the synergy between Gonzalez's vocal talent and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s beloved songwriting.

The New York premiere of this special program — directed by Dick Scanlan with musical arrangements by Dan Lipton — wove together moving stories and iconic melodies from shows including Hamilton, Encanto, Vivo, and New York, New York, brought to new life by Gonzalez.

The magic of their longtime partnership is perfectly illustrated in the excerpt of Breathe from In the Heights, which you can watch here.