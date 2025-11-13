Ethan Slater, Samira Wiley, Kal Penn and More to Star in THE LARAMIE PROJECT Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Audible Theater has revealed the cast for a special 25th anniversary reading of Tectonic Theater Project’s The Laramie Project, written by Moisés Kaufman and Members of the Tectonic Theater Project, live for four performances only this December at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City.

Directed by Tectonic’s Founder and Artistic Director Moisés Kaufman, the cast will feature Kathleen Chalfant, Midori Francis, John Gallagher Jr., Pooya Mohseni, Kal Penn, Conrad Ricamora, Ethan Slater, and Samira Wiley.

Tickets are on sale now for the four readings on Thursday, December 4 at 7PM; Friday, December 5 at 7PM; and Saturday, December 6 at 2PM and 7PM.

The Laramie Project will also be recorded live and released as an Audible Original at a later date, extending the show’s reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

The creative team will include David Lander (lighting design), Brian Ronan (sound design), and John Narun (video design), Robert Brill (scenic consultant), Peter Golub (original music), with casting by Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA. Frank Lombardi is the Production Stage Manager and Eloia Peterson is the Assistant Stage Manager. Theatrical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by ShowTown Theatricals.

In 1998, a 21-year-old gay man named Matthew Shepherd was kidnapped and murdered in the prairie just outside the college town of Laramie, Wyoming. Following the tragedy, members of Tectonic Theater Project wove together over 200 authentic voices from the community in a powerful tapestry of grief, reflection, and ultimately, hope. Now, Tony nominee, Pulitzer Prize finalist, and Tectonic Theater Project artistic director Moisés Kaufman revisits this landmark work—hailed as one of the most vital in the American theater canon—at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre.