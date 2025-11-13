MTI Acquires Licensing Rights to DEATHLESS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatrical Licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has acquired Deathless, a riveting new musical about family, memory, and what it means to live forever.

Written and composed by Zack Zadek, Deathless tells the story of the Serling family on their annual road trip to Niagara Falls. Only this time, they are grieving and saying goodbye to their mom. As the miles pass, memories resurface, long-hidden truths come to life, and the family faces the reality of living in a not-too-distant future where no one dies of disease. For daughter Hayley, the trip becomes an emotional crossroads between life and loss. Heartfelt, funny, and hauntingly original, Deathless explores the consequences of immortality.

Deathless was produced at the Terris Theatre at Goodspeed Musicals in the summer of 2017. The production was directed by Tina Landau and featured Tony Award nominee Jennifer Damiano, Sean Allan Krill, Kelli Barrett, Jessica Phillips and Johnny Shea. Prior to the full production at Goodspeed, Deathless received the Weston Playhouse’s 2017 New Musical Award and was workshopped at Theatreworks Silicon Valley and the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival.

“MTI is thrilled to welcome Zack’s original and thought-provoking musical into the MTI catalog,” said Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International. “Deathless is a show about connection — between generations, between storytellers, between audiences. Coinciding with the release of the studio recording, this is an exciting next step in the show’s journey that will allow even more artists to bring those connections to life on stage.”

Zack Zadek said, “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the MTI catalog. Deathless is a show about the parts of the human condition that unite us all, so nothing could be more thrilling than performers from all different walks of life bringing their take on the Serling family. I look forward to seeing where licensed productions take the road trip next.”

The musical’s original studio cast recording is now available for streaming, with performances from Kevin Atwater, Jeremy Jordan, Sara Kays, Maia Reficco, and Nicolette Robinson. Orchestrations and additional production for the album are by Justin Goldner and Zack Zadek. The album is produced by Doug Schadt, with executive producers Jonathan Brielle and Kurt Deutsch.

Following the album’s launch, an album release concert will take place at Joe’s Pub (425 Lafayette St) in New York City on November 13th at 9:30 PM. The concert includes songs from Deathless and additional upcoming projects from Zadek, and will feature performances from Kevin Atwater, Sara Kays, and Nicolette Robinson, in addition to guest artists Kathryn Gallagher, Jordan Fisher, Morgan Dudley, Jane Bruce, and Yazmin DeJesus. Tickets for the concert are available here.

Additional licensing announcements from MTI about Deathless will be forthcoming, but in the meantime, information can be found here.