2025 Broadway Season Recap: Key Productions, Hits, and What’s Next

Do you know how many shows opened on Broadway this season?
How do you measure a year? In overtures? In dance breaks? Standing ovations? Today, we measure 2025 in Broadway shows. Before we get wrapped up in the spring season ahead, BroadwayWorld wants to stop and salute the shows that made this year great.
37 total productions opened on Broadway in 2025. Comparatively: 44 opened in 2024; 36 opened in 2023; and 44 opened in 2022.
2025 saw 17 Broadway plays, 16 musicals, 2 return engagements, and 2 special events.
In 2025, Broadway welcomed 22 new shows and 11 revivals.
23 of the new productions of 2025 have already closed (many had limited runs). 14 new shows are still running on Broadway. In total, 37 shows closed on Broadway in 2025.
English
Purpose
The Picture of Dorian Gray
Good Night, and Good Luck
John Proctor is the Villain
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Call Me Izzy
Punch
Liberation
Little Bear Ridge Road
All Out: Comedy About Ambition
Redwood
Buena Vista Social Club
Operation Mincemeat
Boop! The Musical
Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends
Smash
Just In Time
Real Women Have Curves
Dead Outlaw
The Queen of Versailles
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Othello
Glengarry Glen Ross
Art
Waiting for Godot
Oedipus
Marjorie Prime
The Last Five Years
Floyd Collins
Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Ragtime
Chess
Mamma Mia!
Beetlejuice
Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets
Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride
