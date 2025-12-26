2025 Broadway Season Recap: Key Productions, Hits, and What’s Next

How do you measure a year? In overtures? In dance breaks? Standing ovations? Today, we measure 2025 in Broadway shows. Before we get wrapped up in the spring season ahead, BroadwayWorld wants to stop and salute the shows that made this year great.

Total shows

37 total productions opened on Broadway in 2025. Comparatively: 44 opened in 2024; 36 opened in 2023; and 44 opened in 2022.

Musicals vs. Plays

2025 saw 17 Broadway plays, 16 musicals, 2 return engagements, and 2 special events.

New Shows vs. Revivals

In 2025, Broadway welcomed 22 new shows and 11 revivals.

Closed vs. Still Open

23 of the new productions of 2025 have already closed (many had limited runs). 14 new shows are still running on Broadway. In total, 37 shows closed on Broadway in 2025.

2025 By Category:

New Plays

English

Purpose

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Good Night, and Good Luck

John Proctor is the Villain

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Call Me Izzy

Punch

Liberation

Little Bear Ridge Road

All Out: Comedy About Ambition

New Musicals

Redwood

Buena Vista Social Club

Operation Mincemeat

Boop! The Musical

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends

Smash

Just In Time

Real Women Have Curves

Dead Outlaw

The Queen of Versailles

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Play Revivals

Othello

Glengarry Glen Ross

Art

Waiting for Godot

Oedipus

Marjorie Prime

Musical Revivals

The Last Five Years

Floyd Collins

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Ragtime

Chess

Return Engagements

Mamma Mia!

Beetlejuice

Special Events

Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets

Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride

The Coverage

Catch up on footage from opening night celebrations, show highlights, rehearsal performances, and more.

The Response

Catch up on which shows of 2025 were most loved by critics and read all of our Review Roundups from the year. Plus recap which productions were considered the best of the year.

What's Coming in 2026?

So far, 16 new shows will open on Broadway in Spring 2026. Another 3 have announced plans to arrive later in the year. Study up on what's coming!