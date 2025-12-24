Former THE LION KING Star Imani Dia Smith Has Died at 25

Click Here for More on Obituaries

Imani Dia Smith, who previously starred as Young Nala on Broadway in Disney’s Lion King, has died at the age of 25.

Smith was killed by her boyfriend, Jordan Jackson-Small, who has been charged with murder, weapon possession crimes and endangering the welfare of a child. Smith leaves behind a 3-year-old son, her parents, her two younger siblings.

A GoFundMe has been organized to support Imani’s parents, with the goal of raising $50,000. Learn more and donate to the GoFundMe HERE. The GoFundMe states:

It is with a tragic and heavy heart that we share the loss of my niece, Imani Dia Smith, who was senselessly killed by her boyfriend on the morning of Sunday, December 21st, just ahead of Christmas. Imani was only 25 years old. She leaves behind a 3-year-old son, her parents, her two younger siblings, and an extended family, friends, and community who loved her so very much.

Imani had her whole life ahead of her. She was a vivacious, loving and fiercely talented person. A true triple-threat performer, she most notably played the role of Young Nala on Broadway in Disney’s Lion King — an experience that reflected the joy, creativity, and light she put into the world.

This GoFundMe is being organized to support Imani’s parents, Monique Rance-Helper and Rawni Helper, who are now facing the unimaginable: grieving their daughter while stepping in to raise her young son and support their two other children during this traumatic time.

The funds raised will help cover the many immediate and ongoing expenses that come with a tragedy of this magnitude, including:

Funeral and memorial expenses

Crime scene cleanup at Imani’s home

Trauma therapy for Imani’s son, siblings, and parents

Time off from work to grieve, provide care, and attend legal proceedings

Legal and administrative costs

Ongoing support and care for Imani’s son

Care for Imani’s beloved dog, Kuro

In addition to their grief, Monique and Rawni are trying to hold their family together — comforting their children, navigating the sudden responsibility to raise their grandson, and finding a way forward while their world has been shattered. Monique works as a Broadway and TV/film hairdresser, and like so many in the freelance and artistic fields, time away from work means lost income during an already devastating period.

We have started our fundraising goal at $50,000 because the true cost of trauma, loss, and long-term healing is impossible to know right now. Our hope is that these funds will give Imani’s parents the ability to focus on what matters most: grieving their daughter, caring for their grandson, and helping their children begin to heal — without the added fear of financial instability.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, helps lift a small part of the weight our family is carrying. If you are unable to donate, sharing this page and keeping Imani, her son, and our family in your prayers means more than we can express.

Thank you for standing with us during this heartbreaking time.

With gratitude,

Kira Helper (Imani’s aunt)