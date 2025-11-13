WICKED: FOR GOOD Becomes Fandango’s Best PG-Rated Ticket Pre-Seller of All Time

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Wicked: For Good, the highly anticipated conclusion of the musical adaptation, has become Fandango’s best PG-rated ticket pre-seller of all time on the platform, surpassing Beauty and the Beast (2017), Wicked (2024), and Frozen 2 (2019).

As previously reported, the film is also the highest ticket pre-seller of 2025, surpassing Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, Superman and Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, at the same point in the sales cycle. Last year, Wicked: Part One became Fandango’s No. 2 first-day ticket pre-seller of 2024, behind Deadpool & Wolverine.

“With fans shattering records on Fandango when tickets first went on sale for Wicked: For Good, it was clear that this electrifying finale to the worldwide sensation would soar to the same heights as the first film,” said Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango. “Audiences are in for a true cinematic event as they return to Oz, experiencing it on the biggest screen possible as it was meant to be seen.”

In anticipation of the film, Fandango previously debuted a new Big Ticket Interview with the stars of Wicked: For Good, including Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo, Academy Award nominee Ariana Grande, Emmy nominee Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh, and director Jon M. Chu, who discuss the story’s emotional conclusion. Watch it below.

Now, fans can purchase the Wicked: For Good Collector’s Pack, which includes a 24” x 12” exclusive limited-edition sketch poster of Academy Award-winning designer Paul Tazewell’s original costume design, along with a ticket to the film.

Moviegoers also have the chance to round up their movie ticket purchase to the nearest dollar through Fandango’s Round-Up feature, which will donate the balance to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.

Photo Credit: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures