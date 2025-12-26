Video: Defying Gravity from WICKED in Brazil





Watch the stars of Brazil's non-replica production of Wicked perform Defying Gravity in new production footage from the show's final performance, where the cast performed the song a second time, inviting audience members to sing along and record. The video features Myra Ruiz as Elphaba and Fabi Bang as Glinda. The cast also includes Baccic, Karin Hils, Hipólyto, Arízio Magalhães, Luisa Bresser, and Thadeu Torres.

This new non-replica revival is based on their 2023 non-replica revival but takes additional inspiration from the film for some new changes. Brazil had a sit down of the original Broadway staging of Wicked in 2016.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 65 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5.5 billion in global sales.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”