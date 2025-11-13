HAZBIN HOTEL: LIVE ON BROADWAY Concert Sets Prime Video Streaming Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway, the concert event celebrating the Season Two premiere of the hit adult animated musical series, will be coming to Prime Video on November 17.

Hosted by series lead Erika Henningsen, at New York’s historic Majestic Theater, the concert event features performances of the show’s hit songs from Seasons One and Two by Erika Henningsen, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Christian Borle, Jessica Vosk, Jeremy Jordan, and Krystina Alabado, with special appearances by Stephanie Beatriz, Kimiko Glenn, Vivienne Medrano, Sam Haft, and Richard Horvitz. Take a look at photos from the evening here.

The entire second season of Hazbin Hotel, from A24 and FOX Entertainment Studios’ Emmy award-winning Bento Box Entertainment, will be available on November 19. Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview with Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano here.



Also arriving on November 19 via Atlantic Records, the complete Hazbin Hotel: Season Two (Prime Original Series Soundtrack) is now available for pre-order HERE along with a full physical suite including five vinyl variants, and CD and cassette offerings. Season Two of Hazbin Hotel features all new original songs written and produced by Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg, and performed by numerous Broadway and stage alums including Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Alex Brightman, Christian Borle, Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, Joel Perez, Lilli Cooper, Krystina Alabado, Patrick Stump, Darren Criss, Shoba Narayan, Patina Miller, Liz Callaway, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Durand, Kevin Del Aguila, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Alex Newell.

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Following Charlie’s victory against Heaven’s army, the hotel is booming with new residents. Though, to her dismay, many are not there for the right reasons. As resentment against Heaven brews and sinners realise they can fight back, there are plenty of sinners looking to capitalise on the growing tensions: namely the overlord trio known as ‘The Vees’. Whilst Charlie struggles to maintain the Hotel’s goals and protect her public image, the Vees (led by Vox) make a plan to take over Heaven placing themselves at the top. Meanwhile, in Heaven, the angels must deal with the repercussions of Sir Pentious’s redemption and their own part in the previous atrocities committed against Hell.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot, which was released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 117 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base. Vivienne Medrano serves as executive producer and directed all episodes. Dana Tafoya-Cameron and Brett Coker also serve as executive producers. Hazbin Hotel is produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning A24 and FOX Entertainment Studios’ Emmy award-winning Bento Box Entertainment.