Video: Cynthia Erivo Shields Ariana Grande From Intrusive Fan at WICKED Premiere

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner Cynthia Erivo can add bodyguard to her extensive list of skills. While at the premiere of Wicked: For Good in SIngapore, Erivo shielded co-star Ariana Grande from a fan that jumped over barricades to get to her.

While the cast walked the yellow carpet, Erivo, Grande, and Michelle Yeoh were greeting fans. As seen in multiple videos on social media, a fan seemingly jumps over the barricades to get to Grande. He runs up to the "Eternal Sunshine" and grabs her shoulder, leaving her visibly shaken up.

Erivo quickly noticed the fan approaching and immediately pushed him out of the way, along with several other bodyguards present to protect Grande.

Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from a ‘Wicked: For Good’ premiere attendee. pic.twitter.com/XQBeQJWZsI — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 13, 2025

this is the worst thing to happen i can’t believe i saw ariana get harrassed in front of my own eyes… and she was about to reach me too 😞😞😞😞😞 pic.twitter.com/AEeph52us1 — dhya IS SEEING ARI 🩵 (@lanagrandes) November 13, 2025

Wicked: For Good is currently celebrating its premiere in Singapore, following events in London, São Paulo and Paris. The final stop for the press tour will be New York City on November 17.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out first reactions for the new movie here.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.