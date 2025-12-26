WICKED: FOR GOOD Sets Digital Release With Over One Hour of Bonus Features

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Just in time for the New Year, fans can rejoycify and return to the Emerald City for the epic conclusion to the untold story of the witches of Oz, now from the comfort of their own home. After debuting at #1 at the global box office earning a thrillifying $223M and surpassing Part One as the biggest opening ever for a Broadway musical adaptation, WICKED: FOR GOOD will now be available to buy or rent exclusively on digital platforms starting December 30.

The film comes home with 2 versions of the movie, including an exclusive sing-along for fans and over one hour of bonus features, including deleted scenes, a 50+ minute exclusive look into the making of the movie with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and the cast and filmmakers, and more must-have behind-the-scenes featurettes. WICKED: FOR GOOD will also be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™ & DVD on January 20, 2026. There’s nowhere like home to watch WICKED: FOR GOOD.

In WICKED: FOR GOOD, Elphaba and Glinda are now estranged, each living with the consequences of their choices. Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, continuing her fight to expose The Wizard. Meanwhile, Glinda (Ariana Grande) has become a glamorous symbol of Goodness, basking in the perks of fame and popularity. When a girl from Kansas crashes into their lives, Elphaba and Glinda must reunite and truly see each other—if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz. Bring home the adventure with an exclusive sing-along and prepare to be changed…for good.

The film is based on the generation-defining musical stage play with music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire. Directed by renowned filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Wicked, Crazy Rich Asians,), the film co-stars Critics’ Choice® Award winner and Emmy nominee Jonathan Bailey (Jurassic World: Rebirth, “Bridgerton”), Emmy® Award winner Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park, Independence Day), Oscar® and Golden Globe® Award winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Crazy Rich Asians), Screen Actors Guild® Nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s SpongeBob SquarePants, The Man Behind the Camera), Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live,” Isn’t It Romantic) and Marissa Bode.

Wicked: For Good Home Release Bonus Content

SING-ALONG - ALTERNATE FEATURE-LENGTH VERSION

Rejoicify! The time has come to raise your voice and unleash the magic of Oz. Sing with all your heart as Elphaba and Glinda’s destiny unfolds in the spellbinding Sing-Along Edition of WICKED: FOR GOOD.

DELETED SCENES

- Brick Making - A musical montage shows Munchkins busily shaping and painting brilliant golden bricks, bringing the Yellow Brick Road to life.

- Glinda Train Tour - As Glinda leaves Emerald City, the citizens erupt into musical fanfare, sending her off with radiant cheers and lavish celebration - Featuring Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh and Bowen Yang

- Even You, Fiyero* - Elphaba retreats to her lair, wrestling with the sting of Fiyero’s betrayal and the weight of her heartbreak - Featuring Cynthia Erivo

- Return to the Governor’s Mansion* - Lost and abandoned, Elphaba returns to the one place she swore she’d left behind - her childhood home - Featuring Cynthia Erivo

- Friendship Montage - A lively montage unfolds as Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero, Boq, and Nessarose spend a carefree afternoon together—playing games, laughing, and relaxing over a cheerful picnic - Featuring Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Jonathan Bailey, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

- The Wizard is Sentimental - Glinda steps into her ethereal bubble to float above Emerald City, contrasted with the Wizard’s nostalgic hot air balloon ascension as he reprises “A Sentimental Man” - Featuring Ariana Grande and Jeff Goldblum

MAKING WICKED: FOR GOOD

Step behind the curtain for an exclusive look at the magic of Oz. Through never-before-seen footage and candid interviews, discover how the cast and crew brought this epic story to life—from the artistry of building Oz brick-by-brick to the challenge of filming two sweeping productions at once. A talent-led journey you won’t want to miss.

- THE TRUE WIZARD - An exploration of why Jon M. Chu was the ideal director to bring WICKED: FOR GOOD from stage to screen. See how his inventiveness as a filmmaker and passion for WICKED are key ingredients for the humanity and joy we feel in every shot.

- MORE THAN JUST A PLACE - A closer look at Elphaba's new song in WICKED: FOR GOOD.

Cynthia Erivo, Jon M. Chu, Stephen Schwartz, and others reflect on its emotional resonance, Elphaba's vulnerability, and the expressive movement artists portraying the animal characters she sings to.

- THE GIRL IN THE BUBBLE - A closer look at Glinda's brand new song for the WICKED: FOR GOOD film. Ariana Grande, Jon M. Chu, Stephen Schwartz, and more discuss how the song comes at such a pivotal moment for Glinda why filming the sequence was such a feat of technical mastery.

- KIAMO KO - Return to Kiamo Ko, where the film's climax unfolds. Cast and filmmakers reflect on Elphaba's embrace of her identity as the Wicked Witch, the poignant reunion with Glinda, and the bittersweet consequences that follow in this emotionally charged sequence.

- FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR Jon M. Chu

