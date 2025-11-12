 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 12, 2025- WORKING GIRL First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 12, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 12, 2025
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 12, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning and welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Today, we're serving up all the latest buzz from the Main Stem and beyond. Trisha Paytas continues to delight fans in Beetlejuice, while JoJo Levesque shines in the world premiere of Working Girl at La Jolla Playhouse. On Broadway, grosses remain robust—catch up on all the numbers here. Plus, check out musicals in the spotlight: Fiddler on the Roof starring Douglas Sills at Signature, Jeremy Jordan's triumphant return to The Great Gatsby, and the Chess cast lighting up The Tonight Show. We also have exclusive clips from Tony Hale in Elsbeth, photos from Second Stage’s star-studded gala, and updates on exciting new productions and industry happenings. Ready to dive into today’s theatrical highlights? Let’s get started!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday, November 16
Chess opens on Broadway

 
The Front Page
Video: Trisha Paytas Is Thrilling Broadway Audiences (Again)

Viral internet personality Trisha Paytas is now starring as “Maxine Dean” in BEETLEJUICE: The Musical through Sunday, November 23 at The Palace Theatre. Watch in this video as she chats more about joining the cast.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/9/25 - Total Gross of $40,693,448

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/9/2025.
Photos: First Look at JoJo Levesque and More In WORKING GIRL World Premiere at La Jolla Playhouse

Get a first look at La Jolla Playhouse's world premiere of Working Girl starring JoJo Levesque, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and more. The production is now on stage through November 30 at the Mandell Weiss Theatre. 

Exclusive
Video: Tony Hale Stars in Exclusive Clip From New Episode of ELSBETH Season 3
by Josh Sharpe
In a new exclusive clip from Episode 6 of the ongoing third season, Elsbeth, Officer Nikki Reynolds, and Lieutenant Steve Connor visit the fancy home of billionaire Craig Hollis, played by guest star Tony Hale. Watch it now.. (more...)
 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 12, 2025- WORKING GIRL First Look and More Image Video: Watch Douglas Sills & More in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Signature Theatre
by Nicole Rosky
Now running at Signature Theatre is Fiddler on the Roof! Based on the stories by Sholem Aleichem, the production will be directed by Joe Calarco and stars Douglas Sills (HBO’s The Gilded Age) as Tevye, with choreography by Sarah Parker and music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch. Check out highlights of the cast in action in this video.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 12, 2025- WORKING GIRL First Look and More Image Video: Inside Jeremy Jordan's Return to THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway
by Michael Major
Jeremy Jordan made his triumphant return to The Great Gatsby on Broadway on Monday night. Watch the new videos from his return, including his entrance, standing ovation, and curtain call now!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 12, 2025- WORKING GIRL First Look and More Image Video: Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele & Nicholas Christopher Talk CHESS, Share Vocal Warmups on THE TONIGHT SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
On Monday, November 10, Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher visited The Tonight Show for an interview and performance tied to the new Broadway revival of Chess. Check out their conversation about the show now.. (more...)

Video: Watch 'Great Bolts of Thunder' From HERCULES in the West End
by Michael Major
Watch a video of the cast of Disney's Hercules in London sing a new song written for the musical, 'Great Bolts of Thunder.' Written by Alan Menken and David Zippel, the song takes place before the final battle with Hades begins!. (more...)

Video: Peter Dinklage and Sandra Oh Star in New Clip From PBS' TWELFTH NIGHT
by Josh Sharpe
Check out a clip from the Shakespeare in the Park production of Twelfth Night, which features Malvolio (Peter Dinklage) as he attempts to woo Olivia (Sandra Oh) with a winning smile.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 12, 2025- WORKING GIRL First Look and More Image Photos: Inside Second Stage's Gala, Honoring Melissa & Gregory Fleming and James Lapine
by Jennifer Broski
Second Stage Theater celebrated its Fall Gala, honoring lifelong supporters of the arts, Melissa and Gregory Fleming, and director and playwright James Lapine. The gala featured a one-night-only evening of entertainment directed by Susan Stroman, with music direction by Andrew Resnick, and hosted by Andrew Rannells. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 12, 2025- WORKING GIRL First Look and More Image Photos: Inside the Celebration of Life For Jack W. Batman at New World Stages
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
A celebration of life was recently held for Tony Award-winning producer and entertainment industry veteran Jack W. Batman, who died on August 1, 2025. Check out photos from the event here.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 12, 2025- WORKING GIRL First Look and More Image Photos: THE BURNING CAULDRON OF FIERY FIRE Celebrates Opening Night
by Jennifer Broski
Vineyard Theatre and The Civilians just celebrated opening night of the world premiere of THE BURNING CAULDRON OF FIERY FIRE. Written by Anne Washburn and directed by Steve Cosson, the co-production now runs through December 7, 2025. Check out photos from inside opening night!. (more...)

Photos: Adrienne Warren, Milo Manheim, & More at A VERY JONAS CHRISTMAS MOVIE Premiere
by Josh Sharpe
On Monday, November 10, the Jonas Brothers and celebrity guests celebrated the world premiere of “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie” at the New York City Center including Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Milo Manheim, and Adrienne Warren. Check out photos from the event here.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights

Robert Cuccioli, Shirine Babb and More to Star in ANNABEL'S SISTER Industry Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The cast has been revealed for Annabel’s Sister, a new play by George Kolber. Two industry readings will be presented in New York. The cast features Shirine Babb, Kevin Cristaldi, Robert Cuccioli, and more.. (more...)
MSA Promotes Brandon Sierra and Hires Rebecca Harrell Mills
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Established in 2000 as the first agency in its niche, MSA just marked its 25th Anniversary. As part of this milestone, the agency has promoted Brandon Sierra to Partner and the hiring of Rebecca Harrell Mills as Director.. (more...)
TAIMAK: THE GLOW Original Production in Development
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Freedom Theatricals is developing Taimak: The Glow, an original production that brings the life and legacy of martial arts icon Taimak to the stage. The one-man show is slated to debut in 2027.. (more...)
Around the Broadway World
Sabrina Carpenter to Star in ALICE IN WONDERLAND Movie Musical From Universal; Marc Platt to Produce
by Josh Sharpe
Sabrina Carpenter is coming to screens near you in a new movie musical from Universal Pictures based on Lewis Carroll's classic story, Alice in Wonderland.. (more...)
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Will Launch 'Club 2064' Digital Lottery
by Stephi Wild
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING has launched a special digital lottery ticket initiative titled “Club 2064,” (named after the year the show takes place) available for performances starting tomorrow in honor of the production’s one-year anniversary on Broadway.. (more...)
THE LION KING's Vincent Jamal Hooper Launches GoFundMe Following Apartment Fire
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Vincent Jamal Hooper, who is currently starring as Simba in The Lion King on Broadway, has launched a GoFundMe campaign following a fire which took place in his Washington Heights apartment building. . (more...)
Tom Felton Joins HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Tonight
by Stephi Wild
Performances begin tonight, Tuesday, November 11th for the new Broadway company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at New York's Lyric Theatre, with original film star Tom Felton joining the casat.. (more...)
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE to Offer $49 Digital Rush Tickets
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is launching a digital rush policy. A limited number of $49 digital rush tickets for each day's performance(s) will be available.. (more...)

Airbnb and Cynthia Erivo Launch WICKED: FOR GOOD Retreat Inspired by Elphaba’s Forest Hideaway
by Josh Sharpe
In celebration of Wicked: For Good, Airbnb is partnering with the new film on Elphaba’s Retreat, a woodsy destination inspired by her forest hideaway in the movie. Find out how to visit here.. (more...)

Urban Outfitters Releasing Exclusive WICKED: FOR GOOD Vinyl with New Singles
by Josh Sharpe
To mark the sixth year of the Singles Day Vinyl Series, Urban Outfitters has opened preorders for a new 7' vinyl release of the two new singles. It will be released on November 21.. (more...)

Happy Birthday To...
 

Jamie Lloyd

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Walk on through the wind
Walk on through the rain
Though your dreams be tossed and blown,
walk on, walk on with
hope in your heart
and you'll never walk alone."

- Carousel

