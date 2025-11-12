Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 12, 2025- WORKING GIRL First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 12, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning and welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Today, we're serving up all the latest buzz from the Main Stem and beyond. Trisha Paytas continues to delight fans in Beetlejuice, while JoJo Levesque shines in the world premiere of Working Girl at La Jolla Playhouse. On Broadway, grosses remain robust—catch up on all the numbers here. Plus, check out musicals in the spotlight: Fiddler on the Roof starring Douglas Sills at Signature, Jeremy Jordan's triumphant return to The Great Gatsby, and the Chess cast lighting up The Tonight Show. We also have exclusive clips from Tony Hale in Elsbeth, photos from Second Stage’s star-studded gala, and updates on exciting new productions and industry happenings. Ready to dive into today’s theatrical highlights? Let’s get started!