Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 12, 2025- WORKING GIRL First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 12, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning and welcome to another edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Today, we're serving up all the latest buzz from the Main Stem and beyond. Trisha Paytas continues to delight fans in Beetlejuice, while JoJo Levesque shines in the world premiere of Working Girl at La Jolla Playhouse. On Broadway, grosses remain robust—catch up on all the numbers here. Plus, check out musicals in the spotlight: Fiddler on the Roof starring Douglas Sills at Signature, Jeremy Jordan's triumphant return to The Great Gatsby, and the Chess cast lighting up The Tonight Show. We also have exclusive clips from Tony Hale in Elsbeth, photos from Second Stage’s star-studded gala, and updates on exciting new productions and industry happenings. Ready to dive into today’s theatrical highlights? Let’s get started!
|This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, November 16
Chess opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Video: Trisha Paytas Is Thrilling Broadway Audiences (Again)
Viral internet personality Trisha Paytas is now starring as “Maxine Dean” in BEETLEJUICE: The Musical through Sunday, November 23 at The Palace Theatre. Watch in this video as she chats more about joining the cast.
|
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/9/25 - Total Gross of $40,693,448
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/9/2025.
|
Photos: First Look at JoJo Levesque and More In WORKING GIRL World Premiere at La Jolla Playhouse
Get a first look at La Jolla Playhouse's world premiere of Working Girl starring JoJo Levesque, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and more. The production is now on stage through November 30 at the Mandell Weiss Theatre.
|Exclusive
|Must Watch
| Video: Watch Douglas Sills & More in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Signature Theatre
by Nicole Rosky
Now running at Signature Theatre is Fiddler on the Roof! Based on the stories by Sholem Aleichem, the production will be directed by Joe Calarco and stars Douglas Sills (HBO’s The Gilded Age) as Tevye, with choreography by Sarah Parker and music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch. Check out highlights of the cast in action in this video.. (more...)
| Video: Inside Jeremy Jordan's Return to THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway
by Michael Major
Jeremy Jordan made his triumphant return to The Great Gatsby on Broadway on Monday night. Watch the new videos from his return, including his entrance, standing ovation, and curtain call now!. (more...)
|
Video: Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele & Nicholas Christopher Talk CHESS, Share Vocal Warmups on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Video: Watch 'Great Bolts of Thunder' From HERCULES in the West End
by Michael Major
Watch a video of the cast of Disney's Hercules in London sing a new song written for the musical, 'Great Bolts of Thunder.' Written by Alan Menken and David Zippel, the song takes place before the final battle with Hades begins!. (more...)
Video: Peter Dinklage and Sandra Oh Star in New Clip From PBS' TWELFTH NIGHT
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Inside Second Stage's Gala, Honoring Melissa & Gregory Fleming and James Lapine
by Jennifer Broski
Second Stage Theater celebrated its Fall Gala, honoring lifelong supporters of the arts, Melissa and Gregory Fleming, and director and playwright James Lapine. The gala featured a one-night-only evening of entertainment directed by Susan Stroman, with music direction by Andrew Resnick, and hosted by Andrew Rannells. Check out photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: Inside the Celebration of Life For Jack W. Batman at New World Stages
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
A celebration of life was recently held for Tony Award-winning producer and entertainment industry veteran Jack W. Batman, who died on August 1, 2025. Check out photos from the event here.. (more...)
|
Photos: THE BURNING CAULDRON OF FIERY FIRE Celebrates Opening Night
Photos: Adrienne Warren, Milo Manheim, & More at A VERY JONAS CHRISTMAS MOVIE Premiere
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
Airbnb and Cynthia Erivo Launch WICKED: FOR GOOD Retreat Inspired by Elphaba’s Forest Hideaway
by Josh Sharpe
In celebration of Wicked: For Good, Airbnb is partnering with the new film on Elphaba’s Retreat, a woodsy destination inspired by her forest hideaway in the movie. Find out how to visit here.. (more...)
Urban Outfitters Releasing Exclusive WICKED: FOR GOOD Vinyl with New Singles
by Josh Sharpe
To mark the sixth year of the Singles Day Vinyl Series, Urban Outfitters has opened preorders for a new 7' vinyl release of the two new singles. It will be released on November 21.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
|
