Photos: Adrienne Warren, Milo Manheim, & More at A VERY JONAS CHRISTMAS MOVIE Premiere

The new holiday movie premieres Friday, Nov. 14, at 12:00 a.m. PDT on Disney+ and Hulu.

By: Nov. 11, 2025
On Monday, November 10, the Jonas Brothers and celebrity guests celebrated the world premiere of “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie” at the New York City Center, with several stage stars in attendance. The new holiday movie premieres Friday, Nov. 14, at 12:00 a.m. PDT on Disney+ and Hulu.

Stars and producers Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas hit the carpet along with their supporting cast Chloe Bennet, Laverne Cox, Randall Park, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Mattias Ferrell. The star-studded event also featured Nick Jonas' co-star in The Last Five Years, Adrienne Warren, Robyn Hurder, Milo Manheim, Krystal Joy Brown, Michael Park and more. Check out photos from the event below.

In A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families.

The festive film features an all-star cast, including Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, who star as themselves, along with Broadway alums Andrew Barth Feldman (as Ethan), Andrea Martin (as Deb) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (as Santa). Also featured is Chloe Bennet (as Lucy),  Billie Lourd (as Cassidy), Laverne Cox (as Stacy), KJ Apa (as Gene), Kenny G (as himself) and Justin Tranter (as himself), and Randall Park (as Brad). Other special cameos from the Jonas family are also featured.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas produce, along with writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (“I Want You Back,” “This Is Us,” “Love, Simon”), Adam Fishbach, Spencer Berman and Scott Morgan. EmmyⓇ and Academy AwardⓇ winner Jessica Yu (“Quiz Lady,” “This Is Us”) directs, with original music from executive music producer and GRAMMYⓇ nominee Justin Tranter. The movie is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Photo Credit: Disney

Robyn Hurder

Milo Manheim

Michael Park

Adrienne Warren

Krystal Joy Brown

Adrienne Warren

Swayam Bhatia

Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas

RANDALL PARK

Chloe Bennet

Scott Morgan, SPENCER BERMAN, RANDALL PARK, Chloe Bennet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, ISAAC APTAKER, Elizabeth Berger, ADAM FISHBACH, Laverne Cox

CHARLIE ANDREWS (EVP, LIVE ACTION AND SCRIPTED, DISNEY BRANDED TELEVISION), Nick Jonas, CAROLYN CASSIDY (EVP, DEVELOPMENT, 20TH TELEVISION), Joe Jonas, AYO DAVIS (PRESIDENT, DISNEY BRANDED TELEVISION), Kevin Jonas

Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Scott Morgan

MATTIAS FERRELL

Elizabeth Berger, ISAAC APTAKER

ADAM FISHBACH

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Laverne Cox

Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas

Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas


