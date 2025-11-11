Photos: Inside Second Stage's Gala, Honoring Melissa & Gregory Fleming and James Lapine

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just last night, Second Stage Theater celebrated its Fall Gala, honoring lifelong supporters of the arts, Melissa and Gregory Fleming, and director and playwright James Lapine. The gala featured a one-night-only evening of entertainment directed by Susan Stroman, with music direction by Andrew Resnick, and hosted by Andrew Rannells.

Performers included Wendi Bergamini, Stephanie J. Block, Christian Borle, E. Clayton Corelius, Harry Hadden-Paton, Megan Kane, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Brad Oscar, Robert Sella, and Tony Yazbeck, with appearances from Ina Garten, Kathryn Grody and Mandy Patinkin.

Second Stage Theater is a non-profit theater company founded in 1979 that produces work by living American writers both on and off Broadway. The 2025-26 Season is the first under the leadership of Artistic Director Evan Cabnet and Executive Director Adam Siegel.

Photo CRedit: JenniferBroski