Video: Watch Douglas Sills & More in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Signature Theatre

Now running at Signature Theatre is Fiddler on the Roof! Based on the stories by Sholem Aleichem, the production will be directed by Joe Calarco and stars Douglas Sills (HBO’s The Gilded Age) as Tevye, with choreography by Sarah Parker and music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch. Check out highlights of the cast in action here.

The iconic musical is staged like never before in Signature’s intimate setting and directed by Joe Calarco (Jesus Christ Superstar, Gypsy). Tevye, a poor Jewish milkman, his family and their tightknit community honor tradition but must contend with a changing world and a rise in anti-Semitism at their home in Czarist Russia. The glorious score with songs “Sunrise, Sunset” “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Matchmaker” unite with exquisite dance in this classic of the musical theater canon filled with humor, heart – and life.