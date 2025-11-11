 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Watch Douglas Sills & More in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Signature Theatre

The production also stars Amie Bermowitz, Beatrice Owens, Lily Burka, and more.

By: Nov. 11, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.



Now running at Signature Theatre is Fiddler on the Roof! Based on the stories by Sholem Aleichem, the production will be directed by Joe Calarco and stars Douglas Sills (HBO’s The Gilded Age) as Tevye, with choreography by Sarah Parker and music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch. Check out highlights of the cast in action here.

The iconic musical is staged like never before in Signature’s intimate setting and directed by Joe Calarco (Jesus Christ Superstar, Gypsy). Tevye, a poor Jewish milkman, his family and their tightknit community honor tradition but must contend with a changing world and a rise in anti-Semitism at their home in Czarist Russia. The glorious score with songs “Sunrise, Sunset” “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Matchmaker” unite with exquisite dance in this classic of the musical theater canon filled with humor, heart – and life.

The cast of Fiddler on the Roof is rounded out by Amie Bermowitz as Golde, Christopher Bloch as Rabbi, Lily Burka as Hodel, Sarah Corey as Shaindel/Fruma-Sarah, Joseph Fierberg as Mordcha, Mia Goodman as Shprintze, Jake Loewenthal as Motel, Allison Mintz as Bielke, Stephen Russell Murray as Mendel, Rosie Jo Neddy as Chava, Ariel Neydavoud as Perchik, Beatrice Owens as Tzeitel, Reagan Pender as Avram, Jeremy Radin as Lazar Wolf, Susan Rome as Yente/Grandma Tzeitel, Alex Stone as Fyedka, Hank von Kolnitz as Sasha, and Davis Wood as Constable. Audrey Baker, John Gurdían, Stephen C. Kallas, and Kayla Marks are understudies.




Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Videos