Sabrina Carpenter to Star in ALICE IN WONDERLAND Movie Musical From Universal; Marc Platt to Produce

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sabrina Carpenter is coming to screens near you in a new movie musical from Universal Pictures based on Lewis Carroll's classic story, Alice in Wonderland, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Carpenter will star and also produce the live-action film, which follows the titular young girl who falls down a rabbit hole and awakens in a strange, otherworldly land with beloved characters like the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat, the Red Queen, and more. Described as a "passion project" for Carpenter, this marks her first major studio film as a lead.

The project will be written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, who previously helmed 2019's Hustlers starring Jennifer Lopez. Musical guru Marc Platt, who is currently producing the two-part Wicked movie adaptation, is set as a producer.

Alice in Wonderland has been brought to life for the stage and screen numerous times over the years, most recently by Tim Burton in Disney's 2010 live-action remake starring Johnny Depp. Other notable versions include Disney's 1951 animated film, the 1972 musical will Michael Crawford, a 1982 Broadway production, and the 1999 Hallmark TV movie.

Carpenter recently received six nominations at the Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for her seventh album, “Man’s Best Friend." Her previous album, Short n’ Sweet, topped the charts worldwide and had one of the biggest global debuts of 2024. Upon release, the album’s opening track, “Taste,” captured #1 on Spotify’s US chart, dethroning Carpenter's own “Please Please Please” and making it the 3rd song off her album to hit #1. 'Short n' Sweet also became the 1st album with 4 Pop Airplay No. 1’s since Taylor Swift.

In addition to topping the charts, all three singles off the album, "Espresso" (2.2 billion), "Please Please Please" (1.4 billion), and "Taste" (1 billion) entered the coveted Billions Club on Spotify. The album as a whole garnered Carpenter six GRAMMY® nods as a first-time GRAMMY® nominee and won two awards for her GRAMMY® debut. Sabrina took home the “Best Pop Vocal Album” award for Short n’ Sweet along with “Best Pop Solo Performance” for the album’s lead single, “Espresso.” She also made her debut on the GRAMMY’s stage with a medley of her smash singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.”

Following the GRAMMYs, Carpenter released Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe), which featured five additional songs, including a duet with global icon Dolly Parton on “Please Please Please” and “Busy Woman” which Carpenter debuted live on her sold-out headlining arena tour.

On a global scale, Carpenter made history by becoming the first-ever female artist to occupy the entire top three of the UK Singles Chart, with "Taste," "Please Please Please," and "Espresso" holding the top positions concurrently. She also set a new record for the most weeks at #1 by a female artist in a single year on the Official UK Singles Chart, amassing 21 weeks at the top spot. To add to the trend of setting unprecedented milestones, she also became the first international artist to receive the Global Success award at The BRITs.

Carpenter is currently on the road for her Short n’ Sweet Tour, which kicked off October 23rd in Pittsburgh and hit arenas in New York, Nashville, Toronto, and Los Angeles. Carpenter will have a five-night run at Madison Square Garden in New York and a six-night run at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where the tour will wrap on November 23rd. The second leg follows the incredibly successful 33-date sold-out North American leg, which wrapped last November, and the sold-out European leg, where additional shows were added in four cities due to demand.

As an actor, she had her first leading role in the 2019 movie The Short History of the Long Road, which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival to rave reviews and earned her the Jury Award for “Best Performance” at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Sabrina also executive-produced and led the cast of Netflix’s Work It, which debuted at #1 on the platform upon its release in 2020. In the same year, she made her Broadway debut starring in Mean Girls.