Video: Inside Jeremy Jordan's Return to THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

Jeremy Jordan made his triumphant return to The Great Gatsby on Broadway on Monday night. After departing the production to star in Floyd Collins earlier this year, the Tony-nominee returned to the hit musical in the role he originated. The Great Gatsby's social media accounts shared videos from inside his return.

Watch Jordan make his entrance at the top of the show below.

Jordan also received a standing ovation after Gatsby's big second act number, "Past Is Catching Up to Me."

The performance also marked Jordan's first time performing alongside Aisha Jackson, who currently plays Daisy Buchanan in the musical.

Jordan succeeds Ryan McCartan as 'Jay Gatsby,' who played his final performance over the weekend. Watch his final bow here.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby , a new hit show transporting sold-out audiences on “a glitzy, glamorous romp through the Roaring 20s.” The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan.

Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.