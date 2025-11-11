Urban Outfitters Releasing Exclusive WICKED: FOR GOOD Vinyl with New Singles

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

To mark the sixth year of the Singles Day Vinyl Series, Urban Outfitters has opened preorders for a new 7" vinyl release of the two new singles from Wicked: For Good: "No Place Like Home," performed by Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, and "The Girl in the Bubble," performed by Ariana Grande as Glinda. Pre-order it now here.

The soundtrack, pressed on Transparent Glitter vinyl, will be available beginning November 21, the same day as the film's release. Other Singles Day titles include Britney Spears' "3," Lizzy McAlpine's "Spring Into Summer / Pushing It Down and Praying," Miley Cyrus's "Walk of Fame / Reborn," and more.

Today, Urban Outfitters is hosting a one-day in-store and online giveaway. Fans can submit entries via digital formfill and the 1,111th eligible entry will receive all 11 featured vinyl titles plus a UO Holiday Gift Bag. All titles are priced at $17.98 USD and will be available exclusively online on November 11, 2025, followed by a limited in-store release on November 21.

Also in celebration of the Wicked: For Good soundtrack, music stores across the country will host official listening parties on November 21, 22 and 23, which will include exclusive giveaways and prizes. Major cities include Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Miami, Portland, Seattle, and more. Find out more here.

The new soundtrack will be released in several variants, including a green (Elphaba) and a pink (Glinda) edition, each featuring an image of the character on the cover. Other versions include a picture disc vinyl, a standard black vinyl, a standard CD, and more. Fans can purchase a new limited edition Alternate Picture Disc vinyl of the soundtrack for the upcoming film, which features new art on the vinyl discs themselves. Also available is a complete soundtrack set for Part One, featuring both the soundtrack and the motion picture score. Take a look at the different options HERE.

In addition to the two brand-new songs for Wicked: For Good, other new material includes an expanded opening and a new version of "Wonderful," now featuring the character of Glinda. Take a look at the official tracklist below.

Tracklist:

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.