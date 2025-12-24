Twelve Days of Christmas: June Squibb

The holidays are upon us and BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a Twelve Days of Christmas countdown. This year we are featuring some of our favorite members of the 2025 Broadway scene to share their most cherished holiday songs, films, and performances. This year's countdown is sponsored by The Artist, streaming now on the Network.

Legendary stage and screen star June Squibb will spend the holidays on Broadway this year. The actress plays the title character in the Broadway premiere of Marjorie Prime, now running at the Hayes Theatre. On opening night, she paused to tell us about which holiday movie she can't live without...

"What gets me in the holiday spirit? Let me think... OH! It's the movie with Jimmy Stewart! It's a Wonderful Life. I have always loved that movie. It's such a classic."

Squibb made her Broadway debut in 1959 in the original production of Gypsy, where she played ‘Electra,’ performing opposite Ethel Merman. Her career spans stage, screen, and television, with appearances on Broadway, off-Broadway, in regional theater, USO Tours, and cruise ships. She earned Academy Award, Golden Globe, and SAG nominations for her role in Alexander Payne’s Nebraska. Recent credits include the titular role in Thelma (Magnolia Pictures), Inside Out 2, and the upcoming Eleanor the Great, Scarlett Johansson’s directorial debut. Other film highlights include Alice, Martin Brest’s Scent of a Woman, Martin Scorsese’s Age of Innocence, In and Out, Meet Joe Black, About Schmidt, Hubie Halloween, Table 19, The Humans, Palmer, Family Squares, Godmothered, Soul, Palm Springs, Toy Story 4, Blow the Man Down, Lost & Found in Cleveland and the remake of the cult classic, Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead. Television appearances include “Little America,” “Life and Beth,” “Little Ellen,” “Room 104,” “Good Girls,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Shameless,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Modern Family,” “Getting On,” Mom,” “Triumph the Wonder Dog,” “Glee,” “Girls,” “Mike and Molly,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Judging Amy,” and “ER.” She last appeared on Broadway in Waitress (2018) and is thrilled to return to the stage.