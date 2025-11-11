Photos: Inside the Celebration of Life For Jack W. Batman at New World Stages

Click Here for More on Obituaries

A celebration of life was recently held at New World Stages for Tony Award-winning producer and entertainment industry veteran Jack W. Batman, who died on August 1, 2025 following a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer earlier this year. He was 81. BroadwayWorld was there for the memorial event and you can check out photos below.

Batman’s decades-long career included more than sixty plays and musicals produced on Broadway, in London, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Sydney, Melbourne, Berlin, Off-Broadway, regional theaters, national and international tours, and festivals.

Batman, in partnership with Bruce Robert Harris for more than 22 years, received Tony Awards for the Broadway productions of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Clybourne Park and the revival of Pippin. Recent projects with Harris included Good Night and Good Luck with George Clooney, John Proctor Is the Villain with Sadie Sink, The Roommate starring Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone, New York, New York (which earned their thirteenth Tony nomination), The Who’s Tommy, Magic Mike Live, Criss Angel Mindfreak, and Titanic the Musical. His producing credits also extended to five Original Broadway Cast albums and Gerald McCullouch’s award-winning film Daddy.

Read his full obituary here.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy