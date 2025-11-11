Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/9/25 - Total Gross of $40,693,448

Click Here for More on BROADWAY GROSSES

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 11/9/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week:

THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES opened at the St. James on 11/9 and received mixed reviews. Read the reviews HERE.

OEDIPUS is in previews at Studio 54 and opens on 11/13. ROB LAKE MAGIC WITH SPECIAL GUESTS THE MUPPETS is in previews at the Broadhurst and officially opens on 11/14 (moved from 11/11). A gala performance was held on 11/6. CHESS is in previews at the Imperial and opens on 11/16.

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) is in previews at the Longacre and opens on 11/20. THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES had two previews with 1,311 seats and six previews/performances with 1,635 seats this week, for a total capacity of 12,432. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the number of seats is displayed as 1,554.

After opening October 28 to unanimous rave reviews and a previous week marked by opening night and post-opening press comps, Liberation was up $179,361 to a gross of $393,762. Read the reviews HERE. JUST IN TIME has broken its own gross record this week coming in at $1,390,995.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: SIX: THE MUSICAL (22.5%), BEETLEJUICE (19.5%), Rob Lake MAGIC WITH SPECIAL GUESTS The Muppets (19.3%), THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES (17.7%), THE GREAT GATSBY (14.1%), THE OUTSIDERS (13.4%), & JULIET (11.4%), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (11%), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (10.1%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (10%), CHICAGO (9%), DEATH BECOMES HER (8.1%), ALADDIN (7.6%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (6%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (5.9%), HELL'S KITCHEN (5%), CHESS (4.9%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (4.7%), MAMMA MIA! (4.2%), HADESTOWN (4.1%), THE LION KING (4.1%), MJ (2.6%), LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD (2.3%), JUST IN TIME (2%), ART (1.3%), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (0.9%), HAMILTON (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: LIBERATION (-3.5%), TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) (-1.5%), WAITING FOR GODOT (-0.2%),

This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 305,502 tickets sold and a total gross of $40,693,448. The average ticket price was $133.20.

This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 10.09%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 20.11% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $133.20 is up $11.11 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON: $3,889,642

WICKED: $2,291,358

CHESS: $2,011,651

THE LION KING: $1,942,066

WAITING FOR GODOT: $1,670,570





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

Rob Lake MAGIC WITH SPECIAL GUESTS The Muppets ($276,904), LIBERATION ($393,616), LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD ($528,181), CHICAGO ($544,221), TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) ($676,616)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): $488,198

HAMILTON: $455,354

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $357,900

THE OUTSIDERS: $315,513

DEATH BECOMES HER: $311,196





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

MJ ($38,871), RAGTIME ($42,567), Rob Lake MAGIC WITH SPECIAL GUESTS The Muppets ($57,795), CHICAGO ($74,175), WAITING FOR GODOT ($89,095)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON: $361.76

JUST IN TIME: $243.95

WAITING FOR GODOT: $216.12

ART: $206.69

CHESS: $180.32





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

Rob Lake MAGIC WITH SPECIAL GUESTS The Muppets ($35.75), LIBERATION ($85.29), TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) ($86.50), ALADDIN ($87.37), THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES ($87.60)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

JUST IN TIME: 103.3%

HAMILTON: 101.5%

HADESTOWN: 100.2%

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: 100.2%

WICKED: 100%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

LIBERATION (54.4%), CHICAGO (63.1%), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (74.9%), Rob Lake MAGIC WITH SPECIAL GUESTS The Muppets (81.6%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (83.2%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): 5835

THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES: 3699

Rob Lake MAGIC WITH SPECIAL GUESTS The Muppets: 2574

BEETLEJUICE: 2572

OEDIPUS: 2032





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

LIBERATION (-300), WAITING FOR GODOT (-19), OH, MARY! (-2),



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..