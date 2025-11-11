Video: Lea Michele Reveals Jonathan Groff’s Role in Aaron Tveit Joining CHESS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday, November 10, Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher visited The Tonight Show for an interview and performance tied to the new Broadway revival of Chess. During the conversation, the trio chatted about early Broadway memories, including the Imperial Theater (where Michele made her Broadway debut), and Tveit's experience seeing Michele in Ragtime in the 1990s.

Tveit and Christopher previously appeared together in the recent revival of Sweeney Todd. "We got to deepen our relationship definitely through this process," said Christopher of his co-star. "During Sweeney, I was the first kill, so I was on stage for about 25 minutes... and I like to think that I get my revenge on him in Chess."

Michele also revealed that she consulted Jonathan Groff for casting ideas when the revival was in development. "We were looking for someone to play this character Freddie, which Aaron now plays...I call Jonathan and was like, 'If we can't find the right, most perfect person to play this part, then we literally can't do this show.' He was like, 'You have to call Aaron Tveit.'"

Check out the full conversation, where the three stars show Jimmy Fallon some of their vocal warmups. Watch their Tonight Show performance of a Chess medley here.

Chess made its highly anticipated return to Broadway's Imperial Theatre on October 15, ahead of its official Opening Night on Sunday, November 16. It will run through Sunday, May 3, 2026.

Starring Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge), Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele (Funny Girl) and Nicholas Christopher (Sweeney Todd), Chess is a seductive showdown of love, loyalty, and power on a global stage. As two of the greatest Chess players in the world compete for something beyond victory, the woman between them is caught in a high-stakes battle of desire and devotion.

The cast also includes Hannah Cruz (Suffs) as Svetlana, Bradley Dean (The Phantom of the Opera) as Molokov, Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill (Jagged Little Pill) as Walter, and Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) as The Arbiter.

Featuring a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (Dopesick), the musical includes music and lyrics by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and lyrics by EGOT winner Tim Rice (Evita). The production is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress).